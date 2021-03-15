Όσκαρ 2021: Όλες οι υποψηφιότητες - Ποιες ταινίες διεκδικούν τα χρυσά βραβεία του κινηματογράφου

Ανακοινώθηκαν το μεσημέρι της Καθαράς Δευτέρας (15/3) οι υποψηφιότητες για τα κινηματογραφικά βραβεία Όσκαρ 2021, με τη λίστα των υποψήφιων ταινιών, σκηνοθετών και ηθοποιών που διεκδικούν το πολυπόθητο αγαλματίδιο να παρουσιάζει ιδιαίτερο ενδιαφέρον.
Η ανακοίνωση των υποψηφίων για τα φετινά Όσκαρ έγινε σε μια λιτή τελετή με παρουσιαστές την εντυπωσιακή Πριγιάνκα Τσόπτρα και τον σύζυγό της Νικ Τζόνας
ΚΑΛΥΤΕΡΗ ΤΑΙΝΙΑ
-The Father
Judas and the Black Messiah
Mank
Minari
Nomadland
Promising Young Woman
Sound of Metal
The Trial of the Chicago 7
Βαιόλα Ντέβις - Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
Άντρα Ντέι -The United States vs Billie Holiday
Βανέσα Κίρμπι - Pieces of a Woman
Φράνσις Μακντόρμαντ - Nomadland
Κάρεϊ Μάλιγκαν - Promising Young Woman
Ριζ Αχμέντ - Sound of Metal
Τσάντγουικ Μπόσμαν - Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
Σερ Άντονι Χόπκινς - The Father
Γκάρι Όλντμαν - Mank
Στίβεν Γιούν - Minari
Μαρία Μπακάλοβα - Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
Γκλεν Κλόουζ - Hillbilly Elegy
Ολίβια Κόλμαν- The Father
Αμάντα Σέϊφριντ - Mank
Γιά-Τζουνγκ Γιουν - Minari
Σασά Μπαρόν Κοέν - The Trial of the Chicago 7
Ντάνιελ Καλούγια - Judas and the Black Messiah
Λέσλι Όντομ Τζούνιορ - One Night in Miami
Πολ Ράσι -Sound of Metal
Λακίθ Στανφίλντ - Judas and the Black Messiah
“A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon”
“Onward”
“Over the Moon”
“Soul”
“Wolfwalkers”
“Burrow”
“Genius Loci”
“If Anything Happens I Love You”
“Opera”
“Yes-People”
“Judas and the Black Messiah”
“Mank”
“News of the World”
“Nomadland”
“The Trial of the Chicago 7"
“Emma”
“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”
“Mank”
“Mulan”
“Pinocchio”
“Collective”
“Crip Camp”
“The Mole Agent”
“My Octopus Teacher”
“Time”
“Colette”
“A Concerto Is a Conversation”
“Do Not Split”
“Hunger Ward”
“A Love Song for Latasha”
“The Father”
“Nomadland”
“Promising Young Woman”
“Sound of Metal”
“The Trial of the Chicago 7"
“Another Round” (Denmark)
“Better Days” (Hong Kong)
“Collective” (Romania)
“The Man Who Sold His Skin” (Tunisia)
“Quo Vadis, Aida?” (Bosnia and Herzegovina)
“Feeling Through”
“The Letter Room”
“The Present”
“Two Distant Strangers”
“White Eye”
“Emma”
“Hillbilly Elegy”
“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”
“Mank”
“Pinocchio”
“Da 5 Bloods”
“Mank”
“Minari”
“News of the World”
“Soul”
“Fight For You” από “Judas and the Black Messiah”
“Hear My Voice” από “The Trial of the Chicago 7”
“Husavik” από “Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga”
“Io Sì (Seen)” από “The Life Ahead (La Vita Davanti a Se)”
“Speak Now” από “One Night in Miami...”
“The Father”
“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”
“Mank”
“News of the World”
“Tenet”
“Greyhound”
“Mank”
“News of the World”
“Soul”
“Sound of Metal”
“Love and Monsters”
“The Midnight Sky”
“Mulan”
“The One and Only Ivan”
“Tenet”
“Borat Subsequent Moviefilm: Delivery of Prodigious Bribe to American Regime for Make Benefit Once Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan”
“The Father “
“Nomadland”
“One Night in Miami”
“The White Tiger”
“Judas and the Black Messiah”
“Minari”
“Promising Young Woman”
“Sound of Metal”
“The Trial of the Chicago 7"
Ακολουθήστε το News247.gr στο Google News και μάθετε πρώτοι όλες τις ειδήσεις