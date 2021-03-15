Όσκαρ 2021: Όλες οι υποψηφιότητες - Ποιες ταινίες διεκδικούν τα χρυσά βραβεία του κινηματογράφου

Ανακοινώθηκαν το μεσημέρι της Καθαράς Δευτέρας (15/3) οι υποψηφιότητες για τα κινηματογραφικά βραβεία Όσκαρ 2021, με τη λίστα των υποψήφιων ταινιών, σκηνοθετών και ηθοποιών που διεκδικούν το πολυπόθητο αγαλματίδιο να παρουσιάζει ιδιαίτερο ενδιαφέρον.

Η ανακοίνωση των υποψηφίων για τα φετινά Όσκαρ έγινε σε μια λιτή τελετή με παρουσιαστές την εντυπωσιακή Πριγιάνκα Τσόπτρα και τον σύζυγό της Νικ Τζόνας

Η λίστα των υποψηφιοτήτων για τα Όσκαρ 2021:

ΚΑΛΥΤΕΡΗ ΤΑΙΝΙΑ

-The Father

Judas and the Black Messiah

Mank

Minari

Nomadland

Promising Young Woman

Sound of Metal

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Καλύτερη Ηθοποιός (Α` Γυναικείος Ρόλος)

Βαιόλα Ντέβις - Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

Άντρα Ντέι -The United States vs Billie Holiday

Βανέσα Κίρμπι - Pieces of a Woman

Φράνσις Μακντόρμαντ - Nomadland

Κάρεϊ Μάλιγκαν - Promising Young Woman

Καλύτερος Ηθοποιός (Α`Ανδρικός Ρόλος)

Ριζ Αχμέντ - Sound of Metal

Τσάντγουικ Μπόσμαν - Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

Σερ Άντονι Χόπκινς - The Father

Γκάρι Όλντμαν - Mank

Στίβεν Γιούν - Minari

Καλύτερή Ηθοποιός (Β`Γυναικείος Ρόλος)

Μαρία Μπακάλοβα - Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

Γκλεν Κλόουζ - Hillbilly Elegy

Ολίβια Κόλμαν- The Father

Αμάντα Σέϊφριντ - Mank

Γιά-Τζουνγκ Γιουν - Minari

Καλύτερος Ηθοποιός (Β' Ανδρικός Ρόλος)

Σασά Μπαρόν Κοέν - The Trial of the Chicago 7

Ντάνιελ Καλούγια - Judas and the Black Messiah

Λέσλι Όντομ Τζούνιορ - One Night in Miami

Πολ Ράσι -Sound of Metal

Λακίθ Στανφίλντ - Judas and the Black Messiah

Καλύτερη Ταινία Animation

“A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon”

“Onward”

“Over the Moon”

“Soul”

“Wolfwalkers”

Καλύτερη ταινία Animation Μικρής Διαρκείας

“Burrow”

“Genius Loci”

“If Anything Happens I Love You”

“Opera”

“Yes-People”

Καλύτερη Σκηνοθεσία

“Judas and the Black Messiah”

“Mank”

“News of the World”

“Nomadland”

“The Trial of the Chicago 7"





Ενδυματολογίας

“Emma”

“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”

“Mank”

“Mulan”

“Pinocchio”





Καλύτερο Ντοκιμαντέρ

“Collective”

“Crip Camp”

“The Mole Agent”

“My Octopus Teacher”

“Time”





Καλύτερο Ντοκιμαντέρ Μικρού Μήκους

“Colette”

“A Concerto Is a Conversation”

“Do Not Split”

“Hunger Ward”

“A Love Song for Latasha”





Καλύτερο Μοντάζ

“The Father”

“Nomadland”

“Promising Young Woman”

“Sound of Metal”

“The Trial of the Chicago 7"





Καλύτερη διεθνής ταινία

“Another Round” (Denmark)

“Better Days” (Hong Kong)

“Collective” (Romania)

“The Man Who Sold His Skin” (Tunisia)

“Quo Vadis, Aida?” (Bosnia and Herzegovina)





Καλύτερη ταινία μικρού μήκους

“Feeling Through”

“The Letter Room”

“The Present”

“Two Distant Strangers”

“White Eye”

Καλύτερο makeup

“Emma”

“Hillbilly Elegy”

“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”

“Mank”

“Pinocchio”





Καλύτερο soundtrack

“Da 5 Bloods”

“Mank”

“Minari”

“News of the World”

“Soul”





Καλύτερο τραγούδι ταινίας

“Fight For You” από “Judas and the Black Messiah”

“Hear My Voice” από “The Trial of the Chicago 7”

“Husavik” από “Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga”

“Io Sì (Seen)” από “The Life Ahead (La Vita Davanti a Se)”

“Speak Now” από “One Night in Miami...”





Σχεδιασμός Παραγωγής

“The Father”

“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”

“Mank”

“News of the World”

“Tenet”





Ηχοληψία

“Greyhound”

“Mank”

“News of the World”

“Soul”

“Sound of Metal”





Οπτικά Εφέ

“Love and Monsters”

“The Midnight Sky”

“Mulan”

“The One and Only Ivan”

“Tenet”





Σενάριο (προσαρμοσμένο)

“Borat Subsequent Moviefilm: Delivery of Prodigious Bribe to American Regime for Make Benefit Once Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan”

“The Father “

“Nomadland”

“One Night in Miami”

“The White Tiger”





Σενάριο (πρωτότυπο)

“Judas and the Black Messiah”

“Minari”

“Promising Young Woman”

“Sound of Metal”

“The Trial of the Chicago 7"

