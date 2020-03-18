Μπόνο στους Ιταλούς: Τραγουδήστε και δεν θα είστε ποτέ μόνοι

"Let Your Love Be Known" τραγουδά ο Μπόνο, ο περφόρμερ των U2, για τους Ιταλούς που παρά τις δυσκολίες συνεχίζουν να τραγουδούν από τα μπαλκόνια τους.

"Για τους Ιταλούς, που με ενέπνευσαν... για τους Ιρλανδούς... για όσους αυτή την ημέρα, παρά τα όσα συμβαίνουν, συνεχίζουν να τραγουδάνε. Για τους γιατρούς, τις νοσοκόμες, όλους όσοι βρίσκονται στην πρώτη γραμμή. Για εσάς τραγουδάμε". Με αυτά τα λόγια συνόδευσε ο Μπόνο το τραγούδι του.







Το τραγούδι δημοσιεύθηκε χθες, μέσω του επίσημου λογαριασμού των U2 στο Instagram και αποτελεί την πρώτη δουλειά του Μπόνο από το 2017 όταν και το συγκρότημα κυκλοφόρησε το τελευταίο του άλμπουμ.'

Οι στίχοι του τραγουδιού.

Yes there was silence

yes there was no people here

yes I walked through the streets of Dublin and no-one was near

Yes I don’t know you

No I didn’t think I didn’t care

You live so very far away from just across the square





And I can’t reach but I can rain

You can’t touch but you can sing

Across rooftops

Sing down the phone

Sing and promise me you won’t stop

Sing your love, be known, let your love be known.





Yes there is isolation

You and me we’re still here

Yes when we open our eyes we will stare down the fear

And maybe I’ve said the wrong thing

Yes I made you smile

I guess the longest distance is always the last mile.





And I can’t reach but I can rain

You can’t touch but you can sing

Across rooftops

Sing to me down the phone

Sing and promise me you won’t stop

Sing and you’re never alone.





Sing as an act of resistance

Sing though your heart is overthrown

When you sing there is no distance

So let your love be known, oh let your love be known

Though your heart is overthrown.

Let your love be known.