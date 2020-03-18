Μπόνο στους Ιταλούς: Τραγουδήστε και δεν θα είστε ποτέ μόνοι

"Let Your Love Be Known" τραγουδά ο Μπόνο, ο περφόρμερ των U2, για τους Ιταλούς που παρά τις δυσκολίες συνεχίζουν να τραγουδούν από τα μπαλκόνια τους.
"Για τους Ιταλούς, που με ενέπνευσαν... για τους Ιρλανδούς... για όσους αυτή την ημέρα, παρά τα όσα συμβαίνουν, συνεχίζουν να τραγουδάνε. Για τους γιατρούς, τις νοσοκόμες, όλους όσοι βρίσκονται στην πρώτη γραμμή. Για εσάς τραγουδάμε". Με αυτά τα λόγια συνόδευσε ο Μπόνο το τραγούδι του.
Το τραγούδι δημοσιεύθηκε χθες, μέσω του επίσημου λογαριασμού των U2 στο Instagram και αποτελεί την πρώτη δουλειά του Μπόνο από το 2017 όταν και το συγκρότημα κυκλοφόρησε το τελευταίο του άλμπουμ.'
Οι στίχοι του τραγουδιού.
Yes there was silence
yes there was no people here
yes I walked through the streets of Dublin and no-one was near
Yes I don’t know you
No I didn’t think I didn’t care
You live so very far away from just across the square
And I can’t reach but I can rain
You can’t touch but you can sing
Across rooftops
Sing down the phone
Sing and promise me you won’t stop
Sing your love, be known, let your love be known.
Yes there is isolation
You and me we’re still here
Yes when we open our eyes we will stare down the fear
And maybe I’ve said the wrong thing
Yes I made you smile
I guess the longest distance is always the last mile.
And I can’t reach but I can rain
You can’t touch but you can sing
Across rooftops
Sing to me down the phone
Sing and promise me you won’t stop
Sing and you’re never alone.
Sing as an act of resistance
Sing though your heart is overthrown
When you sing there is no distance
So let your love be known, oh let your love be known
Though your heart is overthrown.
Let your love be known.