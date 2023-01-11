Χρυσές Σφαίρες 2023: Σάρωσαν "The Fabelmans" και "The Banshees of Inisherin" - Όλοι οι νικητές

Ολοκληρώθηκε η 80η τελετή για τις Χρυσές Σφαίρες 2023, η οποία πραγματοποιήθηκε στο The Beverly Hilton της Καλιφόρνια.

Μεγάλοι νικητές της βραδιάς είναι το "The Fabelmans" του Steven Spielberg, κερδίζοντας το βραβείο της Καλύτερης ταινίας στη δραματική κατηγορία και το βραβείο Καλύτερης σκηνοθεσίας, και το "The Banshees of Inisherin" του Martin McDonagh, που κέρδισε αριθμητικά τα περισσότερα βραβεία, ανάμεσά τους και εκείνο της Καλύτερης ταινίας στην κατηγορία μιούζικαλ ή κωμωδία.

ADVERTISING

Το "The Fabelmans" ήταν υποψήφιο για 5 Χρυσές Σφαίρες και το "The Banshees of Inisherin" είχε σπάσει το ρεκόρ της εικοσαετίας στο θεσμό, με 8 υποψηφιότητες.

Χρυσές Σφαίρες 2023: Αναλυτικά όλοι οι νικητές

Κινηματογράφος

Καλύτερη Ταινία - Δράμα

ΝΙΚΗΤΗΣ: The Fabelmans

Avatar: The Way of Water

Elvis

Tar

Top Gun: Maverick

Καλύτερη Ταινία - Κωμωδία ή Μιούζικαλ

ΝΙΚΗΤΗΣ: The Banshees of Inisherin

Babylon

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Glass Onion

Triangle of Sadness

Καλύτερη Σκηνοθεσία

ΝΙΚΗΤΗΣ: Steven Spielberg - The Fabelmans

James Cameron - Avatar: The Way of Water

Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert - Everything Everywhere All at Once

Baz Luhrmann - Elvis

Martin McDonagh - The Banshees of Inisherin

Καλύτερο Σενάριο

ΝΙΚΗΤΗΣ: Martin McDonagh – The Banshees of Inisherin

Daniel Kwan – Everywhere Everything all at Once

Steven Spielberg – The Fabelmans

Todd Field – Tár

Sarah Polley – Women Talking

Καλύτερος Ηθοποιός - Δράμα

ΝΙΚΗΤΗΣ: Austin Butler - Elvis

Brendan Fraser - The Whale

Hugh Jackman - The Son

Bill Nighy - Living

Jeremy Pope - The Inspection

Καλύτερη Ηθοποιός - Δράμα

ΝΙΚΗΤΡΙΑ: Cate Blanchett - Tar

Olivia Colman - Empire of Light

Viola Davis - The Woman King

Ana de Armas - Blonde

Michelle Williams - The Fabelmans

Καλύτερος Ηθοποιός - Κωμωδία ή Μιούζικαλ

ΝΙΚΗΤΗΣ: Colin Farrell - The Banshees of Inisherin

Diego Calva - Babylon

Daniel Craig - Glass Onion

Adam Driver - White Noise

Ralph Fiennes - The Menu

Καλύτερη Ηθοποιός - Κωμωδία ή Μιούζικαλ

ΝΙΚΗΤΡΙΑ: Michelle Yeoh - Everything Everywhere All at Once

Lesley Manville - Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris

Margot Robbie - Babylon

Anya Taylor Joy - The Menu

Emma Thompson - Good Luck to You Leo Grande

Καλύτερη Ηθοποιός Β' Γυναικείου Ρόλου

ΝΙΚΗΤΡΙΑ: Angela Bassett - Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Kerry Condon - The Banshees of Inisherin

Jamie Lee Curtis - Everything Everywhere all at Once

Dolly de Leon - Triangle of Sadness

Carey Mulligan, She Said

Καλύτερος Ηθοποιός Β' Ανδρικού Ρόλου

ΝΙΚΗΤΗΣ: Ke Huy Quan - Everything Everywhere All at Once

Brendan Gleeson - The Banshees of Inisherin

Barry Keoghan - The Banshees of Inisherin

Brad Pitt - Babylon

Eddie Redmayne - The Good Nurse

Καλύτερη Μη-Αγγλόφωνη Ταινία

ΝΙΚΗΤΗΣ: Argentina, 1985

All Quiet on the Western Front

Close

Decision to Leave

RRR

Καλύτερη Ταινία Κινουμένων Σχεδίων

ΝΙΚΗΤΗΣ: Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio

Inu-Oh

Marcel the Shell with Shoes On

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish

Turning Red

Καλύτερο Τραγούδι

ΝΙΚΗΤΗΣ: "Naatu Naatu" (M. M. Keeravani, Kaala Bhairava, and Rahul Sipligunj) – RRR

"Carolina" (Taylor Swift) – Where the Crawdads Sing

"Ciao Papa" (Alexandre Desplat, Roeban Katz, and Guillermo del Toro) – Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio

"Hold My Hand" (Lady Gaga, BloodPop, and Benjamin Rice) – Top Gun: Maverick

"Lift Me Up" (Tems, Rihanna, Ryan Coogler, and Ludwig Göransson) – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Καλύτερη Μουσική Επένδυση

ΝΙΚΗΤΗΣ: Justin Hurwitz – Babylon

Carter Burwell – The Banshees of Inisherin

Alexandre Desplat – Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio

Hildur Guðnadóttir – Women Talking

John Williams – The Fabelmans

Τηλεόραση

Καλύτερο Δράμα

ΝΙΚΗΤΗΣ: House of the Dragon (HBO)

Better Call Saul (AMC)

The Crown (Netflix)

Ozark (Netflix)

Severance (AppleTV+)

Καλύτερη Κωμωδία ή Μιούζικαλ

ΝΙΚΗΤΗΣ: Abbott Elementary (ABC)

The Bear (FX)

Hacks (HBO Max)

Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)

Wednesday (Netflix)

Καλύτερη Μίνι Σειρά, Ανθολογική Σειρά ή Τηλεταινία

ΝΙΚΗΤΗΣ: The White Lotus: Sicily (HBO)

Black Bird (AppleTV+)

Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story (Netflix)

Pam and Tommy (Hulu)

The Dropout (Hulu)

Καλύτερος Ηθοποιός - Δράμα

ΝΙΚΗΤΗΣ: Kevin Costner – Yellowstone (Paramount Network)

Jeff Bridges – The Old Man (FX)

Diego Luna – Andor (Disney+)

Bob Odenkirk – Better Call Saul (AMC)

Adam Scott – Severance (Apple TV+)

Καλύτερη Ηθοποιός - Δράμα

ΝΙΚΗΤΡΙΑ: Zendaya – Euphoria (HBO)

Emma D'Arcy – House of the Dragon (HBO)

Laura Linney – Ozark (Netflix)

Imelda Staunton – The Crown (Netflix)

Hilary Swank – Alaska Daily (ABC)

Καλύτερος Ηθοποιός - Κωμωδία ή Μιούζικαλ

ΝΙΚΗΤΗΣ: Jeremy Allen White – The Bear (FX)

Donald Glover – Atlanta (FX)

Bill Hader – Barry (HBO)

Steve Martin – Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)

Martin Short – Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)

Καλύτερη Ηθοποιός - Κωμωδία ή Μιούζικαλ

ΝΙΚΗΤΡΙΑ: Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary (ABC)

Kaley Cuoco – The Flight Attendant (HBO Max)

Selena Gomez – Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)

Jenna Ortega – Wednesday (Netflix)

Jean Smart – Hacks (HBO Max)

Καλύτερη Ηθοποιός - Μίνι Σειρά, Ανθολογική Σειρά ή Τηλεταινία

ΝΙΚΗΤΡΙΑ: Amanda Seyfried – The Dropout (Hulu)

Jessica Chastain – George & Tammy (Showtime)

Julia Garner – Inventing Anna (Netflix)

Lily James – Pam & Tommy (Hulu)

Julia Roberts – Gaslit (Starz)

Καλύτερος Ηθοποιός - Μίνι Σειρά ή Τηλεταινία

ΝΙΚΗΤΗΣ: Evan Peters – Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story (Netflix)

Taron Egerton – Black Bird (Apple TV+)

Colin Firth – The Staircase (HBO Max)

Andrew Garfield – Under the Banner of Heaven (FX)

Sebastian Stan – Pam & Tommy (Hulu)

Καλύτερος Ηθοποιός Β' Ανδρικού Ρόλου - Κωμωδία, Μιούζικαλ ή Δράμα

ΝΙΚΗΤΗΣ: Tyler James Williams – Abbott Elementary (ABC)

John Lithgow – The Old Man (FX)

Jonathan Pryce – The Crown (Netflix)

John Turturro – Severance (Apple TV+)

Henry Winkler – Barry (HBO)

Καλύτερη Ηθοποιός Β' Γυναικείου Ρόλου - Κωμωδία, Μιούζικαλ ή Δράμα

ΝΙΚΗΤΡΙΑ: Julia Garner – Ozark (Netflix)

Elizabeth Debicki – The Crown (Netflix)

Hannah Einbinder – Hacks (HBO Max)

Janelle James – Abbott Elementary (ABC)

Sheryl Lee Ralph – Abbott Elementary (ABC)

Καλύτερος Ηθοποιός Β' Ανδρικού Ρόλου - Μίνι Σειρά, Ανθολογική Σειρά ή Τηλεταινία

ΝΙΚΗΤΗΣ: Paul Walter Hauser – Black Bird (Apple TV+)

F. Murray Abraham – The White Lotus (HBO)

Domhnall Gleeson – The Patient (FX on Hulu)

Richard Jenkins – Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story (Netflix)

Seth Rogen – Pam & Tommy (Hulu)

Καλύτερη Ηθοποιός Β' Γυναικείου Ρόλου - Μίνι Σειρά, Ανθολογική Σειρά ή Τηλεταινία

ΝΙΚΗΤΡΙΑ: Jennifer Coolidge – The White Lotus (HBO)

Claire Danes – Fleishman Is in Trouble (FX)

Daisy Edgar-Jones – Under the Banner of Heaven (FX)

Niecy Nash – Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story (Netflix)

Aubrey Plaza – The White Lotus (HBO)

Ακολουθήστε το News247.gr στο Google News και μάθετε πρώτοι όλες τις ειδήσεις