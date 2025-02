Επίθεση στο Μόναχο: Το προφίλ του δράστη – “Καμία επιείκεια” λέει ο Σολτς

epa11893060 A damaged car after it was driven into a Ver.di demonstration in Munich, Germany, 13 February 2025. According to statements from Munich police, at least 28 people were injured, two of them seriously. The driver of the vehicle involved in the incident, a 24-year-old Afghan asylum seeker, has been arrested, police added. EPA/RONALD WITTEK EPA/AΠΕ-ΜΠΕ @RONALD WITTEK