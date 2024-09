Η κακοκαιρία Boris επελαύνει στην Ιταλία – Εικόνες καταστροφής

epa11613887 Rescue workers conduct an operation to rescue flood affected people in Traversara, Emilia-Romagna region, northern Italy, 19 September 2024. Due to heavy rainfall causing rivers to overflow, more than 1,000 people have been evacuated across the Emilia-Romagna region, according to local authorities. The low-pressure system Boris brought heavy rain to central and eastern Europe starting on 11 September 2024 with five times the average monthly rainfall for September within a few days, according to the EU's Copernicus programme. Hundreds of thousands were evacuated from their homes across the region and more than twenty people died according to the latest reports from the countries affected. EPA/FABRIZIO ZANI