Ιράν: Ακυρώνονται όλες οι πτήσεις στα αεροδρόμια ως τα ξημερώματα της Δευτέρας

FILE - In this June 2003 file photo a Boeing 747 of Iran's national airline is parked at Mehrabad International airport in Tehran, Iran. U.S. plane maker Boeing Co. still faces hurdles. "There are many steps that need to be taken should we decide to sell airplanes to Iran's airlines. For now, we continue to assess the situation," said Boeing spokesman Marc Sklar. In 2014, Boeing received a U.S. Treasury license to export to Iran spare parts needed to keep Iran's older Boeing planes safe. (AP Photo/Hasan Sarbakhshian, file)