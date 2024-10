Μετά τον Σινουάρ, ποιος; Οι πιθανοί διάδοχοι στην ηγεσία της Χαμάς

FILE, Palestinian women, one holding a picture of Hamas movement chief, Ismail Haniyeh, attend a mass rally marking the 32nd anniversary of the founding of Hamas, an Islamic political party that currently rules in Gaza, Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, in Gaza city. As a rising number of Gazans are drowning in the sea en route to a better life in Europe, Gaza's Hamas rulers are moving to comfortable life in upscale Middle East hotels, prompted a rare outpouring of anger at home, where the economy collapses and 2.3 million people remain effectively trapped in the tiny, conflict-scarred territory. (AP Photo/Khalil Hamra, File)