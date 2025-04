Πάπας Φραγκίσκος: Το αδιαχώρητο στο λαϊκό προσκύνημα – Τι περιλαμβάνει το 9ήμερο πένθος

Gianlorenzo Bernini's monumental canopy serves as a dramatic frame as Cardinal Camerlengo Kevin Joseph Farrell, with Masters of ceremonies, Archbishop Diego Giovanni Ravelli, left, and Monsignor Krzysztof Marcjanowicz, right, prays in front of Pope Francis's body into St. Peter's Basilica at the Vatican on Wednesday, April 23, 2025, where the deceased pontiff will lie in state for three days. (Vatican Media via AP)