Πόλεμος στο Σουδάν: Μάχες στο Χαρτούμ – Σε φυγή τρέπονται εκατοντάδες οικογένειες

Sudanese supporters of Gen. Mohammed Hamdan Dagalo, the deputy head of the military council, sit on the top of a truck in front of soldiers from the Rapid Support Forces unit, during a military-backed tribe's rally, in the East Nile province, Sudan, Saturday, June 22, 2019. Sudan's protest leaders say they are meeting with an Ethiopian envoy over proposals to resume negotiations with the ruling military council. (AP Photo/Hussein Malla)