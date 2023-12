Προειδοποίηση για ρύπανση στο Ρέικιαβικ μετά την έκρηξη ηφαιστείου

This image made from video provided by the Icelandic Coast Guard shows its helicopter flying near magma running on a hill near Grindavik on Iceland's Reykjanes Peninsula sometime around late Monday, Dec. 18, or early Tuesday, Dec. 19, 2023. A volcanic eruption started Monday night on Iceland's Reykjanes Peninsula, turning the sky orange and prompting the country's civil defense to be on high alert. (Icelandic coast guard via AP)