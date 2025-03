Προφυλακίζεται ο Εκρέμ Ιμάμογλου – Η δικαστική απόφαση

epa11976198 Student protesters hold pictures of Ekrem Imamoglu as they march to the Istanbul Municipality headquarters following the Istanbul Municipality's arrest of Imamoglu in Istanbul, Turkey, 20 March 2025. Turkish authorities detained Istanbul mayor Ekrem Imamoglu, of the oppositional Republican People's Party (CHP), along with 100 others on 19 March as part of an investigation into alleged corruption and terror links, according to a statement by the Istanbul chief public prosecutor. EPA/ΑΠΕ-ΜΠΕ @ERDEM SAHIN