Ρωσία – Ουκρανία: Συγκινητικές εικόνες από την ανταλλαγή αιχμαλώτων

Συγκεκριμένα, η Ρωσία ανακοίνωσε ότι αντάλλαξε με την Ουκρανία από 103 αιχμαλώτους πολέμου, στους οποίους περιλαμβάνονται Ρώσοι στρατιώτες που συνελήφθησαν κατά τη διάρκεια της ουκρανικής επίθεσης στο Κουρσκ, ενώ ο Ουκρανός πρόεδρος, Βολοντίμιρ Ζελένσκι, επιβεβαίωσε από την πλευρά του, ότι το Κίεβο υποδέχτηκε 103 στρατιώτες.
Σημειώνεται ότι πρόκειται για τη δεύτερη ανταλλαγή αιχμαλώτων μεταξύ Μόσχας – Κιέβου μέσα σε δύο ημέρες.
A Ukrainian serviceman shouts "Glory to Ukraine" after returning from captivity during POWs exchange in Sumy region, Ukraine, Friday, May 31, 2024. Ukraine returned 75 prisoners, including four civilians, in the latest exchange of POWs with Russia. It's the fourth prisoner swap this year, and 52nd since Russia invaded Ukraine. In all, 3 210 Ukrainian servicemen and civilians were returned since the outbreak of the war.
(AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)
Το κρατικό πρακτορείο ειδήσεων των Ηνωμένων Αραβικών Εμιράτων, WAM, μετέδωσε από την πλευρά του ότι η χώρα μεσολάβησε για να πραγματοποιηθεί η ανταλλαγή επισημαίνοντας ότι αυτή ήταν η όγδοηδιαμεσολάβηση. Το ρωσικό υπουργείο Αμυνας επιβεβαίωσε την πληροφορία για «διαμεσολαβητικές προσπάθειες» από τα ΗΑΕ.
«Όλοι οι Ρώσοι στρατιώτες (σ.σ: που ανταλλάσσονται) βρίσκονται αυτή τη στιγμή στη Λευκορωσία, όπου λαμβάνουν την απαραίτητη ψυχολογική και ιατρική βοήθεια, καθώς και η δυνατότητα επικοινωνίας με τους συγγενείς τους», πρόσθεσε το υπουργείο.
Σύμφωνα με ρωσικά μέσα ενημέρωσης, οι αιχμάλωτοι από την πλευρά της Ρωσίας είναι κυρίως κληρωτοί και συνοριοφύλακες, οι οποίοι τέθηκαν υπό κράτηση από τις ουκρανικές στρατιωτικές δυνάμεις κατά την ουκρανική επίθεση στο Κουρσκ την 6η Αυγούστου.
Συγκινητικές εικόνες από την ανταλλαγή αιχμαλώτων:
Ukrainian servicemen sit in a bus after returning from captivity during a POWs exchange in Sumy region, Ukraine, Friday, May 31, 2024. Ukraine returned 75 prisoners, including four civilians, in the latest exchange of POWs with Russia. It's the fourth prisoner swap this year, and 52nd since Russia invaded Ukraine. In all, 3 210 Ukrainian servicemen and civilians were returned since the outbreak of the war.
(AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)
In this photo taken from video released by the Russian Defense Ministry Press Service on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024, a group of Russian soldiers captured in the Kursk region drive in a bus after being released in a prisoners swap between Russia and Ukraine, at an unspecified location.
(Russian Defense Ministry Press Service via AP)
A Ukrainian serviceman hugs his comrade after returning from captivity during POWs exchange in Sumy region, Ukraine, Friday, May 31, 2024. Ukraine returned 75 prisoners, including four civilians, in the latest exchange of POWs with Russia. It's the fourth prisoner swap this year, and 52nd since Russia invaded Ukraine. In all, 3 210 Ukrainian servicemen and civilians were returned since the outbreak of the war.
(AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)
In this photo taken from video released by the Russian Defense Ministry Press Service on Friday, May 31, 2024, a group of Russian soldiers get new clothes as they drive in a bus after being released in a prisoners swap between Russia and Ukraine, at an unspecified location. Russia released 75 Ukrainian prisoners of war and Ukraine turned over the same number on Friday as the fighting continued.
Russian Defense Ministry Press Service via AP)
Ukrainian servicemen shout "Glory to Ukraine" after returning from captivity during POWs exchange in Sumy region, Ukraine, Friday, May 31, 2024. Ukraine returned 75 prisoners, including four civilians, in the latest exchange of POWs with Russia. It's the fourth prisoner swap this year, and 52nd since Russia invaded Ukraine. In all, 3 210 Ukrainian servicemen and civilians were returned since the outbreak of the war.
(AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)
A Ukrainian serviceman reacts after returning from captivity during POWs exchange in Sumy region, Ukraine, Friday, May 31, 2024. Ukraine returned 75 prisoners, including four civilians, in the latest exchange of POWs with Russia. It's the fourth prisoner swap this year, and 52nd since Russia invaded Ukraine. In all, 3 210 Ukrainian servicemen and civilians were returned since the outbreak of the war.
(AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)
FILE - A recently swapped Ukrainian prisoner of war cries while calling his relatives after a prisoner exchange on the Ukrainian Russian border, on Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2024. U.N.-backed human rights experts said Friday March 15, 2024 they have gathered new evidence of “horrific” torture of Ukrainian prisoners of war by their Russian jailers, saying such practices could amount to war crimes.
(AP Photo/Danylo Pavlov, File)
