Τραγωδία στο Κεντάκι: Ένοπλος άνοιξε πυρ σε πάρτι γενεθλίων – Τέσσερις νεκροί

This image provided by the Florence, Ky., Police Department on Saturday, July 6, 2024, shows Chase Garvey. Several people were killed and wounded in an early Saturday, July 6, 2024, shooting during a party at a home in northern Kentucky, police said. The suspect, identified by police as Garvey, 21, led police on a chase that ended after his vehicle went off a road and fell into a ditch. Garvey had a self-inflicted gunshot wound and died at a hospital, police said. (Florence Police Department via AP)