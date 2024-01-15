Critics Choice Awards 2024: Στην Έμα Στόουν το βραβείο “Καλύτερης Ηθοποιού” για το “Poor Things”Διαβάζεται σε 10'
Μεγάλος νικητής της 29ης τελετής απονομής των Critics Choice Awards το “Oppenheimer” και η “Barbie”. Αναλυτικά οι νικητές των βραβείων για τον κινηματογράφο και την τηλεόραση.
15 Ιανουαρίου 2024
Πραγματοποιήθηκαν το βράδυ της Κυριακής (14/01) στη Σάντα Μόνικα της Καλιφόρνια τα Critics Choice Awards 2024, με το “Oppenheimer” να αναδεικνύεται ξανά ο μεγάλος νικητής, αποσπώντας οκτώ βραβεία, μεταξύ οποίων της καλύτερης ταινίας, καλύτερου σκηνοθέτη για τον Christopher Nolan και δεύτερου ανδρικού ρόλου για τον Robert Downey Jr.
Η “Barbie” ακολούθησε με έξι βραβεία, συμπεριλαμβανομένης της καλύτερης κωμωδίας και του καλύτερου τραγουδιού (“I’m Just Ken”).
Καλύτερη ηθοποιός αναδείχθηκε η Έμα Στόουν για τον ρόλο της “Μπέλα Μπάξτερ” στην ταινία του Γιώργου Λάνθιμου “Poor Things“, ενώ Καλύτερος ηθοποιός αναδείχθηκε ο Paul Giamatti για το “The Holdovers”.
Λιγότερες εκπλήξεις είχαμε από την πλευρά της τηλεόρασης, αφού το “The Bear”, το “Succession” και το “Beef” απέσπασαν επίσης πολλά βραβεία στις αντίστοιχες κατηγορίες.
Critics Choice Awards 2024: Αναλυτικά όλοι οι νικητές
Κινηματογράφος
Καλύτερη Ταινία
ΝΙΚΗΤΗΣ: “Oppenheimer” (Universal Pictures)
“American Fiction” (MGM)
“Barbie” (Warner Bros.)
“The Color Purple” (Warner Bros.)
“The Holdovers” (Focus Features)
“Killers of the Flower Moon” (Apple Original Films/Paramount Pictures)
“Maestro” (Netflix)
“Past Lives” (A24)
“Poor Things” (Searchlight Pictures)
“Saltburn” (Amazon MGM Studios)
Καλύτερος Ηθοποιός
ΝΙΚΗΤΗΣ: Paul Giamatti – The Holdovers
Bradley Cooper — Maestro
Leonardo DiCaprio — Killers of the Flower Moon
Colman Domingo — Rustin
Cillian Murphy — Oppenheimer
Jeffrey Wright — American Fiction
Καλύτερη Ηθοποιός
ΝΙΚΗΤΡΙΑ: Emma Stone — Poor Things
Lily Gladstone — Killers of the Flower Moon
Sandra Hüller — Anatomy of a Fall
Greta Lee — Past Lives
Carey Mulligan — Maestro
Margot Robbie — Barbie
Καλύτερος Β’ Ανδρικός Ρόλος
ΝΙΚΗΤΗΣ: Robert Downey Jr. — Oppenheimer
Sterling K. Brown — American Fiction
Robert DeNiro — Killers of the Flower Moon
Ryan Gosling — Barbie
Charles Melton — May December
Mark Ruffalo — Poor Things
Καλύτερος Β’ Γυναικείος Ρόλος
ΝΙΚΗΤΡΙΑ: Da’Vine Joy Randolph — The Holdovers
Emily Blunt — Oppenheimer
Danielle Brooks — The Color Purple
America Ferrera — Barbie
Jodie Foster — Nyad
Julianne Moore — May December
Καλύτερος/η Πρωτοεμφανιζόμενος/η Ηθοποιός
ΝΙΚΗΤΗΣ: Dominic Sessa — The Holdovers
Abby Ryder Forston — Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret
Ariana Greenblatt — Barbie
Calah Lane — Wonka
Milo Machado Graner — Anatomy of a Fall
Madeleine Yuna Voyles — The Creator
Καλύτερη Ομαδική Ερμηνεία
ΝΙΚΗΤΗΣ: Oppenheimer
Air
Barbie
The Color Purple
The Holdovers
Killers of the Flower Moon
Καλύτερη Σκηνοθεσία
ΝΙΚΗΤΗΣ: Christopher Nolan — Oppenheimer
Bradley Cooper — Maestro
Greta Gerwig — Barbie
Yorgos Lanthimos — Poor Things
Alexander Payne — The Holdovers
Martin Scorsese — Killers of the Flower Moon
Καλύτερο Πρωτότυπο Σενάριο
ΝΙΚΗΤΗΣ: Barbie — Greta Gerwig, Noah Baumbach
Air — Alex Convery
The Holdovers – David Hemingson
Maestro — Bradley Cooper, Josh Singer
May December — Samy Burch
Past Lives — Celine Song
Καλύτερο Διασκευασμένο Σενάριο
ΝΙΚΗΤΗΣ: American Fiction — Cord Jefferson
Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret — Kelly Fremon Craig
All of Us Strangers — Andrew Haigh
Killers of the Flower Moon — Martin Scorsese, Eric Roth
Poor Things — Tony McNamara
Oppenheimer — Christopher Nolan
Καλύτερη Φωτογραφία
ΝΙΚΗΤΗΣ: Hoyte van Hoytema – Oppenheimer
Matthew Libatique – Maestro
Rodrigo Prieto – Barbie
Rodrigo Prieto – Killers of the Flower Moon
Robbie Ryan – Poor Things
Linus Sandgren – Saltburn
Καλύτερος Σχεδιασμός Παραγωγής
ΝΙΚΗΤΕΣ: Sarah Greenwood, Katie Spencer – Barbie
Suzie Davies, Charlotte Dirickx – Saltburn
Ruth De Jong, Claire Kaufman – Oppenheimer
Jack Fisk, Adam Willis – Killers of the Flower Moon
James Price, Shona Heath, Szusza Mihalek – Poor Things
Adam Stockhausen, Kris Moran – Asteroid City
Καλύτερο Μοντάζ
ΝΙΚΗΤΡΙΑ: Jennifer Lame – Oppenheimer
William Goldenberg – Air
Nick Houy – Barbie
Yorgos Mavropsaridis – Poor Things
Thelma Schoonmaker – Killers of the Flower Moon
Michelle Tesoro – Maestro
Καλύτερη Ενδυματολογία
ΝΙΚΗΤΡΙΑ: Jacqueline Durran – Barbie
Lindy Hemming – Wonka
Francine Jamison-Tanchuck – The Color Purple
Holly Waddington – Poor Things
Jacqueline West – Killers of the Flower Moon
Janty Yates, David Crossman – Napoleon
Καλύτερα Μαλλιά και Μακιγιάζ
ΝΙΚΗΤΗΣ: Barbie
The Color Purple
Maestro
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
Priscilla
Καλύτερα Οπτικά Εφέ
ΝΙΚΗΤΗΣ: Oppenheimer
The Creator
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One
Poor Things
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
Καλύτερη Κωμωδία
ΝΙΚΗΤΗΣ: Barbie
American Fiction
Bottoms
The Holdovers
No Hard Feelings
Poor Things
Καλύτερη Μεγάλου Μήκους Ταινία Κινουμένων Σχεδίων
ΝΙΚΗΤΗΣ: Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
The Boy and the Heron
Elemental
Nimona
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem
Wish
Καλύτερη Ξενόγλωσση Ταινία
ΝΙΚΗΤΗΣ: Anatomy of a Fall
Godzilla Minus One
Perfect Days
Society of the Snow
The Taste of Things
The Zone of Interest
Καλύτερο Τραγούδι
ΝΙΚΗΤΗΣ: “I’m Just Ken” – Barbie
“Dance the Night” – Barbie
“Peaches” – The Super Mario Bros. Movie
“Road to Freedom” – Rustin
“This Wish” – Wish
“What Was I Made For” – Barbie
Καλύτερο Σάουντρακ
NIKHTHΣ: Ludwig Göransson – Oppenheimer
Jerskin Fendrix – Poor Things
Michael Giacchino – Society of the Snow
Daniel Pemberton – Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
Robbie Robertson – Killers of the Flower Moon
Mark Ronson, Andrew Wyatt – Barbie
Τηλεόραση
Καλύτερη Δραματική Σειρά
ΝΙΚΗΤΗΣ: Succession (HBO | Max)
The Crown (Netflix)
The Diplomat (Netflix)
The Last of Us (HBO | Max)
Loki (Disney+)
The Morning Show (Apple TV+)
Star Trek: Strange New Worlds (Paramount+)
Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty (HBO | Max)
Καλύτερος Ηθοποιός σε Δραματική Σειρά
ΝΙΚΗΤΗΣ: Kieran Culkin – Succession (HBO | Max)
Tom Hiddleston – Loki (Disney+)
Timothy Olyphant – Justified: City Primeval (FX)
Pedro Pascal – The Last of Us (HBO | Max)
Ramón Rodríguez – Will Trent (ABC)
Jeremy Strong – Succession (HBO | Max)
Καλύτερη Ηθοποιός σε Δραματική Σειρά
ΝΙΚΗΤΡΙΑ: Sarah Snook – Succession (HBO | Max)
Jennifer Aniston – The Morning Show (Apple TV+)
Aunjanue Ellis – Justified: City Primeval (FX)
Bella Ramsey – The Last of Us (HBO | Max)
Keri Russell – The Diplomat (Netflix)
Reese Witherspoon – The Morning Show (Apple TV+)
Καλύτερος Β’ Ανδρικός Ρόλος σε Δραματική Σειρά
ΝΙΚΗΤΗΣ: Billy Crudup – The Morning Show (Apple TV+)
Khalid Abdalla – The Crown (Netflix)
Ron Cephas Jones – Truth Be Told (Apple TV+)
Matthew MacFadyen – Succession (HBO | Max)
Ke Huy Quan – Loki (Disney+)
Rufus Sewell – The Diplomat (Netflix)
Καλύτερος Β’ Γυναικείος Ρόλος σε Δραματική Σειρά
ΝΙΚΗΤΡΙΑ: Elizabeth Debicki – The Crown (Netflix)
Nicole Beharie – The Morning Show (Apple TV+)
Sophia Di Martino – Loki (Disney+)
Celia Rose Gooding – Star Trek: Strange New Worlds (Paramount+)
Karen Pittman – The Morning Show (Apple TV+)
Christina Ricci – Yellowjackets (Showtime)
Καλύτερη Κωμική Σειρά
ΝΙΚΗΤΗΣ: The Bear (FX)
Abbott Elementary (ABC)
Barry (HBO | Max)
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Prime Video)
Poker Face (Peacock)
Reservation Dogs (FX)
Shrinking (Apple TV+)
What We Do in the Shadows (FX)
Καλύτερος Ηθοποιός σε Κωμική Σειρά
ΝΙΚΗΤΗΣ: Jeremy Allen White – The Bear (FX)
Bill Hader – Barry (HBO | Max)
Steve Martin – Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)
Kayvan Novak – What We Do in the Shadows (FX)
Drew Tarver – The Other Two (HBO | Max)
D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai – Reservation Dogs (FX)
Καλύτερη Ηθοποιός σε Κωμική Σειρά
ΝΙΚΗΤΡΙΑ: Ayo Edebiri – The Bear (FX)
Rachel Brosnahan – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Prime Video)
Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary (ABC)
Bridget Everett – Somebody Somewhere (HBO | Max)
Devery Jacobs – Reservation Dogs (FX)
Natasha Lyonne – Poker Face (Peacock)
Καλύτερος Β’ Ανδρικός Ρόλος σε Κωμική Σειρά
ΝΙΚΗΤΗΣ: Ebon Moss-Bachrach – The Bear (FX)
Phil Dunster – Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)
Harrison Ford – Shrinking (Apple TV+)
Harvey Guillén – What We Do in the Shadows (FX)
James Marsden – Jury Duty (Amazon Freevee)
Henry Winkler – Barry (HBO | Max)
Καλύτερος Β’ Γυναικείος Ρόλος σε Κωμική Σειρά
ΝΙΚΗΤΡΙΑ: Meryl Streep – Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)
Paulina Alexis – Reservation Dogs (FX)
Alex Borstein – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Prime Video)
Janelle James – Abbott Elementary (ABC)
Sheryl Lee Ralph – Abbott Elementary (ABC)
Jessica Williams – Shrinking (Apple TV+)
Καλύτερη Μίνι Σειρά
ΝΙΚΗΤΗΣ: Beef (Netflix)
Daisy Jones & the Six (Prime Video)
Fargo (FX)
Fellow Travelers (Showtime)
Lessons in Chemistry (Apple TV+)
Love & Death (HBO | Max)
A Murder at the End of the World (FX)
A Small Light (National Geographic)
Καλύτερη Τηλεταινία
ΝΙΚΗΤΗΣ: Quiz Lady (Hulu)
The Caine Mutiny Court-Martial (Showtime)
Finestkind (Paramount+)
Mr. Monk’s Last Case: A Monk Movie (Peacock)
No One Will Save You (Hulu)
Reality (HBO | Max)
Καλύτερος Ηθοποιός σε Μίνι Σειρά η Τηλεταινία
ΝΙΚΗΤΗΣ: Steven Yeun – Beef (Netflix)
Matt Bomer – Fellow Travelers (Showtime)
Tom Holland – The Crowded Room (Apple TV+)
David Oyelowo – Lawmen: Bass Reeves (Paramount+)
Tony Shalhoub – Mr. Monk’s Last Case: A Monk Movie (Peacock)
Kiefer Sutherland – The Caine Mutiny Court-Martial (Showtime)
Καλύτερη Ηθοποιός σε Μίνι Σειρά η Τηλεταινία
ΝΙΚΗΤΡΙΑ: Ali Wong – Beef (Netflix)
Kaitlyn Dever – No One Will Save You (Hulu)
Carla Gugino – The Fall of the House of Usher (Netflix)
Brie Larson – Lessons in Chemistry (Apple TV+)
Bel Powley – A Small Light (National Geographic)
Sydney Sweeney – Reality (HBO | Max)
Juno Temple – Fargo (FX)
Καλύτερη Β’ Ανδρική Ερμηνεία σε Μίνι Σειρά η Τηλεταινία
ΝΙΚΗΤΗΣ: Jonathan Bailey – Fellow Travelers (Showtime)
Taylor Kitsch – Painkiller (Netflix)
Jesse Plemons – Love & Death (HBO | Max)
Lewis Pullman – Lessons in Chemistry (Apple TV+)
Liev Schreiber – A Small Light (National Geographic)
Justin Theroux – White House Plumbers (HBO | Max)
Καλύτερη Β’ Γυναικεία Ερμηνεία σε Μίνι Σειρά η Τηλεταινία
ΝΙΚΗΤΡΙΑ: Maria Bello – Beef (Netflix)
Billie Boullet – A Small Light (National Geographic)
Willa Fitzgerald – The Fall of the House of Usher (Netflix)
Aja Naomi King – Lessons in Chemistry (Apple TV+)
Mary McDonnell – The Fall of the House of Usher (Netflix)
Camila Morrone – Daisy Jones & the Six (Prime Video)
Καλύτερη Ξενόγλωσση Σειρά
ΝΙΚΗΤΗΣ: Lupin (Netflix)
Bargain (Paramount+)
The Glory (Netflix)
The Good Mothers (Hulu)
The Interpreter of Silence (Hulu)
Mask Girl (Netflix)
Moving (Hulu)
Καλύτερη Σειρά Κινουμένων Σχεδίων
ΝΙΚΗΤΗΣ: Scott Pilgrim Takes Off (Netflix)
Bluey (Disney+)
Bob’s Burgers (Fox)
Harley Quinn (HBO | Max)
Star Trek: Lower Decks (Paramount+)
Young Love (HBO | Max)
Καλύτερο Talk Show
ΝΙΚΗΤΗΣ: Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO | Max)
The Graham Norton Show (BBC America)
Jimmy Kimmel Live! (ABC)
The Kelly Clarkson Show (NBC)
Late Night with Seth Meyers (NBC)
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert (CBS)
Καλύτερο Κωμικό Αφιέρωμα
ΝΙΚΗΤΗΣ: John Mulaney: Baby J (Netflix)
Mike Birbiglia: The Old Man and the Pool (Netflix)
Alex Borstein: Corsets & Clown Suits (Prime Video)
John Early: Now More Than Ever (HBO | Max)
Trevor Noah: Where Was I (Netflix)
Wanda Sykes – I’m an Entertainer (Netflix)