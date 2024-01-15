Critics Choice Awards 2024: Στην Έμα Στόουν το βραβείο “Καλύτερης Ηθοποιού” για το “Poor Things”

Μεγάλος νικητής της 29ης τελετής απονομής των Critics Choice Awards το “Oppenheimer” και η “Barbie”. Αναλυτικά οι νικητές των βραβείων για τον κινηματογράφο και την τηλεόραση.

Πραγματοποιήθηκαν το βράδυ της Κυριακής (14/01) στη Σάντα Μόνικα της Καλιφόρνια τα Critics Choice Awards 2024, με το “Oppenheimer” να αναδεικνύεται ξανά ο μεγάλος νικητής, αποσπώντας οκτώ βραβεία, μεταξύ οποίων της καλύτερης ταινίας, καλύτερου σκηνοθέτη για τον Christopher Nolan και δεύτερου ανδρικού ρόλου για τον Robert Downey Jr.

Η “Barbie” ακολούθησε με έξι βραβεία, συμπεριλαμβανομένης της καλύτερης κωμωδίας και του καλύτερου τραγουδιού (“I’m Just Ken”).

Καλύτερη ηθοποιός αναδείχθηκε η Έμα Στόουν για τον ρόλο της “Μπέλα Μπάξτερ” στην ταινία του Γιώργου Λάνθιμου “Poor Things“, ενώ Καλύτερος ηθοποιός αναδείχθηκε ο Paul Giamatti για το “The Holdovers”.

Λιγότερες εκπλήξεις είχαμε από την πλευρά της τηλεόρασης, αφού το “The Bear”, το “Succession” και το “Beef” απέσπασαν επίσης πολλά βραβεία στις αντίστοιχες κατηγορίες.

Critics Choice Awards 2024: Αναλυτικά όλοι οι νικητές

Κινηματογράφος

Καλύτερη Ταινία

ΝΙΚΗΤΗΣ: “Oppenheimer” (Universal Pictures)

“American Fiction” (MGM)

“Barbie” (Warner Bros.)

“The Color Purple” (Warner Bros.)

“The Holdovers” (Focus Features)

“Killers of the Flower Moon” (Apple Original Films/Paramount Pictures)

“Maestro” (Netflix)

“Past Lives” (A24)

“Poor Things” (Searchlight Pictures)

“Saltburn” (Amazon MGM Studios)

Καλύτερος Ηθοποιός

ΝΙΚΗΤΗΣ: Paul Giamatti – The Holdovers

Bradley Cooper — Maestro

Leonardo DiCaprio — Killers of the Flower Moon

Colman Domingo — Rustin

Cillian Murphy — Oppenheimer

Jeffrey Wright — American Fiction

Καλύτερη Ηθοποιός

ΝΙΚΗΤΡΙΑ: Emma Stone — Poor Things

Lily Gladstone — Killers of the Flower Moon

Sandra Hüller — Anatomy of a Fall

Greta Lee — Past Lives

Carey Mulligan — Maestro

Margot Robbie — Barbie

Η Έμα Στόουν παραλαμβάνει το βραβείο καλύτερης ηθοποιού για την ταινία "Poor Things" κατά τη διάρκεια της 29ης απονομής των βραβείων Critics Choice 2024 Chris Pizzello/AP Photo

Καλύτερος Β’ Ανδρικός Ρόλος

ΝΙΚΗΤΗΣ: Robert Downey Jr. — Oppenheimer

Sterling K. Brown — American Fiction

Robert DeNiro — Killers of the Flower Moon

Ryan Gosling — Barbie

Charles Melton — May December

Mark Ruffalo — Poor Things

Καλύτερος Β’ Γυναικείος Ρόλος

ΝΙΚΗΤΡΙΑ: Da’Vine Joy Randolph — The Holdovers

Emily Blunt — Oppenheimer

Danielle Brooks — The Color Purple

America Ferrera — Barbie

Jodie Foster — Nyad

Julianne Moore — May December

Καλύτερος/η Πρωτοεμφανιζόμενος/η Ηθοποιός

ΝΙΚΗΤΗΣ: Dominic Sessa — The Holdovers

Abby Ryder Forston — Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret

Ariana Greenblatt — Barbie

Calah Lane — Wonka

Milo Machado Graner — Anatomy of a Fall

Madeleine Yuna Voyles — The Creator

Καλύτερη Ομαδική Ερμηνεία

ΝΙΚΗΤΗΣ: Oppenheimer

Air

Barbie

The Color Purple

The Holdovers

Killers of the Flower Moon

Καλύτερη Σκηνοθεσία

ΝΙΚΗΤΗΣ: Christopher Nolan — Oppenheimer

Bradley Cooper — Maestro

Greta Gerwig — Barbie

Yorgos Lanthimos — Poor Things

Alexander Payne — The Holdovers

Martin Scorsese — Killers of the Flower Moon

Καλύτερο Πρωτότυπο Σενάριο

ΝΙΚΗΤΗΣ: Barbie — Greta Gerwig, Noah Baumbach

Air — Alex Convery

The Holdovers – David Hemingson

Maestro — Bradley Cooper, Josh Singer

May December — Samy Burch

Past Lives — Celine Song

Καλύτερο Διασκευασμένο Σενάριο

ΝΙΚΗΤΗΣ: American Fiction — Cord Jefferson

Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret — Kelly Fremon Craig

All of Us Strangers — Andrew Haigh

Killers of the Flower Moon — Martin Scorsese, Eric Roth

Poor Things — Tony McNamara

Oppenheimer — Christopher Nolan

Καλύτερη Φωτογραφία

ΝΙΚΗΤΗΣ: Hoyte van Hoytema – Oppenheimer

Matthew Libatique – Maestro

Rodrigo Prieto – Barbie

Rodrigo Prieto – Killers of the Flower Moon

Robbie Ryan – Poor Things

Linus Sandgren – Saltburn

Καλύτερος Σχεδιασμός Παραγωγής

ΝΙΚΗΤΕΣ: Sarah Greenwood, Katie Spencer – Barbie

Suzie Davies, Charlotte Dirickx – Saltburn

Ruth De Jong, Claire Kaufman – Oppenheimer

Jack Fisk, Adam Willis – Killers of the Flower Moon

James Price, Shona Heath, Szusza Mihalek – Poor Things

Adam Stockhausen, Kris Moran – Asteroid City

Καλύτερο Μοντάζ

ΝΙΚΗΤΡΙΑ: Jennifer Lame – Oppenheimer

William Goldenberg – Air

Nick Houy – Barbie

Yorgos Mavropsaridis – Poor Things

Thelma Schoonmaker – Killers of the Flower Moon

Michelle Tesoro – Maestro

Καλύτερη Ενδυματολογία

ΝΙΚΗΤΡΙΑ: Jacqueline Durran – Barbie

Lindy Hemming – Wonka

Francine Jamison-Tanchuck – The Color Purple

Holly Waddington – Poor Things

Jacqueline West – Killers of the Flower Moon

Janty Yates, David Crossman – Napoleon

Καλύτερα Μαλλιά και Μακιγιάζ

ΝΙΚΗΤΗΣ: Barbie

The Color Purple

Maestro

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Priscilla

Καλύτερα Οπτικά Εφέ

ΝΙΚΗΤΗΣ: Oppenheimer

The Creator

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One

Poor Things

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Καλύτερη Κωμωδία

ΝΙΚΗΤΗΣ: Barbie

American Fiction

Bottoms

The Holdovers

No Hard Feelings

Poor Things

Η Greta Gerwig και η Margot Robbie στα Critics Choice Awards 2024 Chris Pizzello/AP Photo

Καλύτερη Μεγάλου Μήκους Ταινία Κινουμένων Σχεδίων

ΝΙΚΗΤΗΣ: Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

The Boy and the Heron

Elemental

Nimona

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem

Wish

Καλύτερη Ξενόγλωσση Ταινία

ΝΙΚΗΤΗΣ: Anatomy of a Fall

Godzilla Minus One

Perfect Days

Society of the Snow

The Taste of Things

The Zone of Interest

Καλύτερο Τραγούδι

ΝΙΚΗΤΗΣ: “I’m Just Ken” – Barbie

“Dance the Night” – Barbie

“Peaches” – The Super Mario Bros. Movie

“Road to Freedom” – Rustin

“This Wish” – Wish

“What Was I Made For” – Barbie

Καλύτερο Σάουντρακ

NIKHTHΣ: Ludwig Göransson – Oppenheimer

Jerskin Fendrix – Poor Things

Michael Giacchino – Society of the Snow

Daniel Pemberton – Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Robbie Robertson – Killers of the Flower Moon

Mark Ronson, Andrew Wyatt – Barbie

Τηλεόραση

Καλύτερη Δραματική Σειρά

ΝΙΚΗΤΗΣ: Succession (HBO | Max)

The Crown (Netflix)

The Diplomat (Netflix)

The Last of Us (HBO | Max)

Loki (Disney+)

The Morning Show (Apple TV+)

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds (Paramount+)

Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty (HBO | Max)

Καλύτερος Ηθοποιός σε Δραματική Σειρά

ΝΙΚΗΤΗΣ: Kieran Culkin – Succession (HBO | Max)

Tom Hiddleston – Loki (Disney+)

Timothy Olyphant – Justified: City Primeval (FX)

Pedro Pascal – The Last of Us (HBO | Max)

Ramón Rodríguez – Will Trent (ABC)

Jeremy Strong – Succession (HBO | Max)

Καλύτερη Ηθοποιός σε Δραματική Σειρά

ΝΙΚΗΤΡΙΑ: Sarah Snook – Succession (HBO | Max)

Jennifer Aniston – The Morning Show (Apple TV+)

Aunjanue Ellis – Justified: City Primeval (FX)

Bella Ramsey – The Last of Us (HBO | Max)

Keri Russell – The Diplomat (Netflix)

Reese Witherspoon – The Morning Show (Apple TV+)

Καλύτερος Β’ Ανδρικός Ρόλος σε Δραματική Σειρά

ΝΙΚΗΤΗΣ: Billy Crudup – The Morning Show (Apple TV+)

Khalid Abdalla – The Crown (Netflix)

Ron Cephas Jones – Truth Be Told (Apple TV+)

Matthew MacFadyen – Succession (HBO | Max)

Ke Huy Quan – Loki (Disney+)

Rufus Sewell – The Diplomat (Netflix)

Καλύτερος Β’ Γυναικείος Ρόλος σε Δραματική Σειρά

ΝΙΚΗΤΡΙΑ: Elizabeth Debicki – The Crown (Netflix)

Nicole Beharie – The Morning Show (Apple TV+)

Sophia Di Martino – Loki (Disney+)

Celia Rose Gooding – Star Trek: Strange New Worlds (Paramount+)

Karen Pittman – The Morning Show (Apple TV+)

Christina Ricci – Yellowjackets (Showtime)

Καλύτερη Κωμική Σειρά

ΝΙΚΗΤΗΣ: The Bear (FX)

Abbott Elementary (ABC)

Barry (HBO | Max)

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Prime Video)

Poker Face (Peacock)

Reservation Dogs (FX)

Shrinking (Apple TV+)

What We Do in the Shadows (FX)

Καλύτερος Ηθοποιός σε Κωμική Σειρά

ΝΙΚΗΤΗΣ: Jeremy Allen White – The Bear (FX)

Bill Hader – Barry (HBO | Max)

Steve Martin – Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)

Kayvan Novak – What We Do in the Shadows (FX)

Drew Tarver – The Other Two (HBO | Max)

D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai – Reservation Dogs (FX)

Καλύτερη Ηθοποιός σε Κωμική Σειρά

ΝΙΚΗΤΡΙΑ: Ayo Edebiri – The Bear (FX)

Rachel Brosnahan – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Prime Video)

Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary (ABC)

Bridget Everett – Somebody Somewhere (HBO | Max)

Devery Jacobs – Reservation Dogs (FX)

Natasha Lyonne – Poker Face (Peacock)

Καλύτερος Β’ Ανδρικός Ρόλος σε Κωμική Σειρά

ΝΙΚΗΤΗΣ: Ebon Moss-Bachrach – The Bear (FX)

Phil Dunster – Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)

Harrison Ford – Shrinking (Apple TV+)

Harvey Guillén – What We Do in the Shadows (FX)

James Marsden – Jury Duty (Amazon Freevee)

Henry Winkler – Barry (HBO | Max)

Καλύτερος Β’ Γυναικείος Ρόλος σε Κωμική Σειρά

ΝΙΚΗΤΡΙΑ: Meryl Streep – Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)

Paulina Alexis – Reservation Dogs (FX)

Alex Borstein – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Prime Video)

Janelle James – Abbott Elementary (ABC)

Sheryl Lee Ralph – Abbott Elementary (ABC)

Jessica Williams – Shrinking (Apple TV+)

Καλύτερη Μίνι Σειρά

ΝΙΚΗΤΗΣ: Beef (Netflix)

Daisy Jones & the Six (Prime Video)

Fargo (FX)

Fellow Travelers (Showtime)

Lessons in Chemistry (Apple TV+)

Love & Death (HBO | Max)

A Murder at the End of the World (FX)

A Small Light (National Geographic)

Καλύτερη Τηλεταινία

ΝΙΚΗΤΗΣ: Quiz Lady (Hulu)

The Caine Mutiny Court-Martial (Showtime)

Finestkind (Paramount+)

Mr. Monk’s Last Case: A Monk Movie (Peacock)

No One Will Save You (Hulu)

Reality (HBO | Max)

Καλύτερος Ηθοποιός σε Μίνι Σειρά η Τηλεταινία

ΝΙΚΗΤΗΣ: Steven Yeun – Beef (Netflix)

Matt Bomer – Fellow Travelers (Showtime)

Tom Holland – The Crowded Room (Apple TV+)

David Oyelowo – Lawmen: Bass Reeves (Paramount+)

Tony Shalhoub – Mr. Monk’s Last Case: A Monk Movie (Peacock)

Kiefer Sutherland – The Caine Mutiny Court-Martial (Showtime)

Καλύτερη Ηθοποιός σε Μίνι Σειρά η Τηλεταινία

ΝΙΚΗΤΡΙΑ: Ali Wong – Beef (Netflix)

Kaitlyn Dever – No One Will Save You (Hulu)

Carla Gugino – The Fall of the House of Usher (Netflix)

Brie Larson – Lessons in Chemistry (Apple TV+)

Bel Powley – A Small Light (National Geographic)

Sydney Sweeney – Reality (HBO | Max)

Juno Temple – Fargo (FX)

Καλύτερη Β’ Ανδρική Ερμηνεία σε Μίνι Σειρά η Τηλεταινία

ΝΙΚΗΤΗΣ: Jonathan Bailey – Fellow Travelers (Showtime)

Taylor Kitsch – Painkiller (Netflix)

Jesse Plemons – Love & Death (HBO | Max)

Lewis Pullman – Lessons in Chemistry (Apple TV+)

Liev Schreiber – A Small Light (National Geographic)

Justin Theroux – White House Plumbers (HBO | Max)

Καλύτερη Β’ Γυναικεία Ερμηνεία σε Μίνι Σειρά η Τηλεταινία

ΝΙΚΗΤΡΙΑ: Maria Bello – Beef (Netflix)

Billie Boullet – A Small Light (National Geographic)

Willa Fitzgerald – The Fall of the House of Usher (Netflix)

Aja Naomi King – Lessons in Chemistry (Apple TV+)

Mary McDonnell – The Fall of the House of Usher (Netflix)

Camila Morrone – Daisy Jones & the Six (Prime Video)

Καλύτερη Ξενόγλωσση Σειρά

ΝΙΚΗΤΗΣ: Lupin (Netflix)

Bargain (Paramount+)

The Glory (Netflix)

The Good Mothers (Hulu)

The Interpreter of Silence (Hulu)

Mask Girl (Netflix)

Moving (Hulu)

Καλύτερη Σειρά Κινουμένων Σχεδίων

ΝΙΚΗΤΗΣ: Scott Pilgrim Takes Off (Netflix)

Bluey (Disney+)

Bob’s Burgers (Fox)

Harley Quinn (HBO | Max)

Star Trek: Lower Decks (Paramount+)

Young Love (HBO | Max)

Καλύτερο Talk Show

ΝΙΚΗΤΗΣ: Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO | Max)

The Graham Norton Show (BBC America)

Jimmy Kimmel Live! (ABC)

The Kelly Clarkson Show (NBC)

Late Night with Seth Meyers (NBC)

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert (CBS)

Καλύτερο Κωμικό Αφιέρωμα

ΝΙΚΗΤΗΣ: John Mulaney: Baby J (Netflix)

Mike Birbiglia: The Old Man and the Pool (Netflix)

Alex Borstein: Corsets & Clown Suits (Prime Video)

John Early: Now More Than Ever (HBO | Max)

Trevor Noah: Where Was I (Netflix)

Wanda Sykes – I’m an Entertainer (Netflix)