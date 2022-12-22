Όσκαρ 2023: Οι βραχείες λίστες για 10 κατηγορίες - Rihanna, Lady Gaga και Taylor Swift στη διεκδίκηση

Η Αμερικανική Ακαδημία Κινηματογραφικών Τεχνών και Επιστημών ανακοίνωσε τις βραχείες λίστες από τις οποίες θα προκύψουν οι τελικές υποψηφιότητες για τα φετινά βραβεία Όσκαρ σε δέκα κατηγορίες στην επερχόμενη τελετή απονομής, με παρουσιαστή τον Τζίμι Κίμελ.

Οι ταινίες "Everything Everywhere All At Once" και το "RRR" είναι μεταξύ εκείνων που προκρίνονται στον επόμενο γύρο για τα 95ης τελετής των Όσκαρ, ενώ η Rihanna, Lady Gaga και η Taylor Swift είναι μεταξύ των μουσικών ερμηνευτών που εξακολουθούν να διεκδικούν βραβείο με τα τραγούδια τους που είναι στην κορυφή των chart.

Οι κατηγορίες είναι: μεγάλου μήκους ντοκιμαντέρ (15), ντοκιμαντέρ μικρού μήκους (10), διεθνή ταινία (15), μακιγιάζ και κομμώσεις (10), ήχο (10), πρωτότυπη μουσική (15), πρωτότυπη τραγούδι (15), ταινία κινουμένων σχεδίων μικρού μήκους (10), ταινία ζωντανής δράσης μικρού μήκους (10) και οπτικά εφέ (10).

Η γερμανική ταινία "All Quiet on the Western Front" του Netflix επιλέχθηκε σε πέντε κατηγορίες (διεθνής ταινία, μακιγιάζ και κομμώσεις, ήχος, οπτικά εφέ και πρωτότυπη μουσική) και ισοβαθμεί το φιλμ "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever".

Al lQuiet On The Western Front NETFLIX





Η ψηφοφορία για τις υποψηφιότητες θα πραγματοποιηθεί μεταξύ 12 Ιανουαρίου και 17 Ιανουαρίου 2023. Οι υποψηφιότητες θ' ανακοινωθούν στις 24 Ιανουαρίου 2023, με την τελική ψηφοφορία μεταξύ 2 Μαρτίου και 7 Μαρτίου 2023.

Η 95η τελετή απονομής των βραβείων Όσκαρ θα πραγματοποιηθεί στο Dolby Theater στις 12 Μαρτίου και θα μεταδοθεί από το ABC.

Αναλυτικά οι βραχείες λίστες σε 10 κατηγορίες

Μακιγιάζ και Κομμώσεις

All Quiet on the Western Front (Netflix)

Amsterdam (20th Century Studios)

Babylon (Paramount Pictures)

The Batman (Warner Bros.)

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (Marvel Studios)

Blonde (Netflix)

Crimes of the Future (Neon)

Elvis (Warner Bros.)

Emancipation (Apple Original Films)

The Whale (A24)

H Catwoman (Zoe Kravitz) και ο Batman (Robert Pattinson) WARNER BROS

Ήχος

All Quiet on the Western Front (Netflix)

Avatar: The Way of Water (20th Century Studios)

Babylon (Paramount Pictures)

The Batman (Warner Bros.)

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (Marvel Studios)

Elvis (Warner Bros.)

Everything Everywhere All at Once (A24)

Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio (Netflix)

Moonage Daydream (Neon)

Top Gun: Maverick (Paramount Pictures)

O Tom Cruise παίζει τον Pete "Maverick" Mitchell στο" Top Gun: Maverick" / Paramount Pictures, Skydance και Jerry Bruckheimer Films. SCOTT GARFIELD

Οπτικά Εφέ

All Quiet on the Western Front (Netflix)

Avatar: The Way of Water (20th Century Studios)

The Batman (Warner Bros.)

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (Marvel Studios)

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (Marvel Studios)

Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore (Warner Bros.)

Jurassic World: Dominion (Universal Pictures)

Nope (Universal Pictures)

Thirteen Lives (Amazon Studios/MGM)

Top Gun: Maverick (Paramount Pictures)

Πρωτότυπη Μουσική

All Quiet on the Western Front (Netflix) - Volker Bertelmann

Avatar: The Way of Water (20th Century Studios) - Simon Franglen

Babylon (Paramount Pictures) - Justin Hurwitz

The Banshees of Inisherin (Searchlight Pictures) - Carter Burwell

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (Marvel Studios) - Ludwig Goransson

Devotion (Sony Pictures) - Chanda Dancy

Don't Worry Darling (Warner Bros.) - John Powell

Everything Everywhere All at Once (A24) - Son Lux

The Fabelmans (Universal Pictures) - John Williams

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery (Netflix) - Nathan Johnson

Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio (Netflix) - Alexandre Desplat

Nope (Universal Pictures) - Michael Abels

She Said (Universal Pictures) - Nicholas Britell

The Woman King (Sony Pictures) - Terence Blanchard

Women Talking (MGM/United Artists Releasing) - Hildur Guonadottir

Η Taylor Swift παίρνει το το βραβείο για το "All Too Well (Taylor's Version)" στα ΑΜΑs του 2022. CHRIS PIZZELLO/AP PHOTO

Πρωτότυπο Τραγούδι

«Time»- «Amsterdam» (20th Century Studios)

«Nothing is Lost (You Give Me Strength)»- «Avatar: The Way of Water» (20th Century Studios)

«Lift Me Up»- «Black Panther: Wakanda Forever» (Marvel Studios)

«This is a Life»- «Everything Everywhere All at Once» (A24)

«Ciao Papa»- «Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio» (Netflix)

«Til You're Home»- «A Man Called Otto» (Sony Pictures)

«Naatu Naatu»- «RRR» (Variance Films)

«My Mind & Me»- «Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me» (Apple Original Films)

«Good Afternoon- «Spirited» (Apple Original Films)

«Applause»- «Tell It Like a Woman» (Samuel Goldwyn Films)

«Stand Up»- «Till» (Orion/United Artists Releasing)

«Hold My Hand»- «Top Gun: Maverick» (Paramount Pictures)

«Dust & Ash»- «The Voice of Dust and Ash» (Matilda Productions)

«Carolina»- «Where the Crawdads Sing» (Sony Pictures)

«New Body Rhumba»- «White Noise» (Netflix)

Rihanna PHOTO BY JOEL C RYAN/INVISION/AP

Ντοκιμαντέρ Μεγάλου Μήκους

All That Breathes (HBO Documentary Films/Sideshow)

All the Beauty and the Bloodshed (Neon)

Bad Axe (IFC Films)

Children of the Mist (CAT&Docs)

Descendant (Netflix)

Fire of Love (National Geographic Documentary Films/Neon)

Hallelujah: Leonard Cohen, a Journey, a Song (Sony Pictures Classics)

Hidden Letters (Cargo Film & Releasing)

A House Made of Splinters (Madman Entertainment)

The Janes (HBO Documentary Films)

Last Flight Home (MTV Documentary Films)

Moonage Daydream (Neon)

Navalny (CNN/Warner Bros.)

Retrograde (National Geographic Films)

The Territory (National Geographic Documentary)

Διεθνής Ταινία

All Quiet on the Western Front (Γερμανία)

Argentina, 1985 (Αργεντινή)

Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths (Μεξικό)

Cairo Conspiracy (Σουηδία)

The Blue Caftan (Μαρόκο)

Close (Βέλγιο)

Corsage (Αυστρία)

Decision to Leave (Νότια Κορέα)

EO (Πολωνία)

Holy Spider (Δανία)

Joyland (Πακιστάν)

Last Film Show (Ινδία)

The Quiet Girl (Ιρλανδία)

Return to Seoul (Καμπότζη)

Saint Omer (Γαλλία)

Ταινία animation μικρού μήκους

Black Slide

The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse

The Debutante

The Flying Sailor

The Garbage Man

Ice Merchants

It's Nice in Here

More than I Want to Remember

My Year of Dicks

New Moon

An Ostrich Told Me the World Is Fake and I Think I Believe It

Passenger

Save Ralph

Sierra

Steakhouse

Ντοκιμαντέρ μικρού μήκους

American Justice on Trial: People v. Newton

Anastasia

Angola Do You Hear Us? Voices from a Plantation Prison

As Far as They Can Run

The Elephant Whisperers

The Flagmakers

Happiness Is £4 Million

Haulout

Holding Moses

How Do You Measure a Year?

The Martha Mitchell Effect

Nuisance Bear

Shut Up and Paint

Stranger at the Gate

38 at the Garden

Ταινία Ζωντανής Δράσης Μικρού Μήκους

All in Favor

Almost Home

An Irish Goodbye

Ivalu

Le Pupille

The Lone Wolf

Nakam

Night Ride

Plastic Killer

The Red Suitcase

The Right Words

Sideral

The Treatment

Tula

Warsha

