Όσκαρ 2023: Οι βραχείες λίστες για 10 κατηγορίες - Rihanna, Lady Gaga και Taylor Swift στη διεκδίκηση

Η Αμερικανική Ακαδημία Κινηματογραφικών Τεχνών και Επιστημών ανακοίνωσε τις βραχείες λίστες από τις οποίες θα προκύψουν οι τελικές υποψηφιότητες για τα φετινά βραβεία Όσκαρ σε δέκα κατηγορίες στην επερχόμενη τελετή απονομής, με παρουσιαστή τον Τζίμι Κίμελ.
Οι ταινίες "Everything Everywhere All At Once" και το "RRR" είναι μεταξύ εκείνων που προκρίνονται στον επόμενο γύρο για τα 95ης τελετής των Όσκαρ, ενώ η Rihanna, Lady Gaga και η Taylor Swift είναι μεταξύ των μουσικών ερμηνευτών που εξακολουθούν να διεκδικούν βραβείο με τα τραγούδια τους που είναι στην κορυφή των chart.
Οι κατηγορίες είναι: μεγάλου μήκους ντοκιμαντέρ (15), ντοκιμαντέρ μικρού μήκους (10), διεθνή ταινία (15), μακιγιάζ και κομμώσεις (10), ήχο (10), πρωτότυπη μουσική (15), πρωτότυπη τραγούδι (15), ταινία κινουμένων σχεδίων μικρού μήκους (10), ταινία ζωντανής δράσης μικρού μήκους (10) και οπτικά εφέ (10).
Η γερμανική ταινία "All Quiet on the Western Front" του Netflix επιλέχθηκε σε πέντε κατηγορίες (διεθνής ταινία, μακιγιάζ και κομμώσεις, ήχος, οπτικά εφέ και πρωτότυπη μουσική) και ισοβαθμεί το φιλμ "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever".
Η ψηφοφορία για τις υποψηφιότητες θα πραγματοποιηθεί μεταξύ 12 Ιανουαρίου και 17 Ιανουαρίου 2023. Οι υποψηφιότητες θ' ανακοινωθούν στις 24 Ιανουαρίου 2023, με την τελική ψηφοφορία μεταξύ 2 Μαρτίου και 7 Μαρτίου 2023.
Η 95η τελετή απονομής των βραβείων Όσκαρ θα πραγματοποιηθεί στο Dolby Theater στις 12 Μαρτίου και θα μεταδοθεί από το ABC.
Αναλυτικά οι βραχείες λίστες σε 10 κατηγορίες
Μακιγιάζ και Κομμώσεις
All Quiet on the Western Front (Netflix)
Amsterdam (20th Century Studios)
Babylon (Paramount Pictures)
The Batman (Warner Bros.)
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (Marvel Studios)
Blonde (Netflix)
Crimes of the Future (Neon)
Elvis (Warner Bros.)
Emancipation (Apple Original Films)
The Whale (A24)
Ήχος
All Quiet on the Western Front (Netflix)
Avatar: The Way of Water (20th Century Studios)
Babylon (Paramount Pictures)
The Batman (Warner Bros.)
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (Marvel Studios)
Elvis (Warner Bros.)
Everything Everywhere All at Once (A24)
Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio (Netflix)
Moonage Daydream (Neon)
Top Gun: Maverick (Paramount Pictures)
Οπτικά Εφέ
All Quiet on the Western Front (Netflix)
Avatar: The Way of Water (20th Century Studios)
The Batman (Warner Bros.)
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (Marvel Studios)
Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (Marvel Studios)
Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore (Warner Bros.)
Jurassic World: Dominion (Universal Pictures)
Nope (Universal Pictures)
Thirteen Lives (Amazon Studios/MGM)
Top Gun: Maverick (Paramount Pictures)
Πρωτότυπη Μουσική
All Quiet on the Western Front (Netflix) - Volker Bertelmann
Avatar: The Way of Water (20th Century Studios) - Simon Franglen
Babylon (Paramount Pictures) - Justin Hurwitz
The Banshees of Inisherin (Searchlight Pictures) - Carter Burwell
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (Marvel Studios) - Ludwig Goransson
Devotion (Sony Pictures) - Chanda Dancy
Don't Worry Darling (Warner Bros.) - John Powell
Everything Everywhere All at Once (A24) - Son Lux
The Fabelmans (Universal Pictures) - John Williams
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery (Netflix) - Nathan Johnson
Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio (Netflix) - Alexandre Desplat
Nope (Universal Pictures) - Michael Abels
She Said (Universal Pictures) - Nicholas Britell
The Woman King (Sony Pictures) - Terence Blanchard
Women Talking (MGM/United Artists Releasing) - Hildur Guonadottir
Πρωτότυπο Τραγούδι
«Time»- «Amsterdam» (20th Century Studios)
«Nothing is Lost (You Give Me Strength)»- «Avatar: The Way of Water» (20th Century Studios)
«Lift Me Up»- «Black Panther: Wakanda Forever» (Marvel Studios)
«This is a Life»- «Everything Everywhere All at Once» (A24)
«Ciao Papa»- «Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio» (Netflix)
«Til You're Home»- «A Man Called Otto» (Sony Pictures)
«Naatu Naatu»- «RRR» (Variance Films)
«My Mind & Me»- «Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me» (Apple Original Films)
«Good Afternoon- «Spirited» (Apple Original Films)
«Applause»- «Tell It Like a Woman» (Samuel Goldwyn Films)