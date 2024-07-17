Εmmy 2024: Αναλυτικά οι υποψηφιότητες – Ρεκόρ για “The Bear” και “Shogun”Διαβάζεται σε 3'
Αναλυτικά οι υποψηφιότητες στις κυριότερες κατηγορίες των βραβείων EMMY 2023. Ποιες σειρές ξεχώρισαν.
- 17 Ιουλίου 2024 20:20
Η Τηλεοπτική Ακαδημία ανακοίνωσε το απόγευμα της Τετάρτης (17/7) τις υποψηφιότητες για τα βραβεία Primetime Emmy 2024.
Το «Shogun» προηγείται με 25 υποψηφιότητες στη δραματική κατηγορία, ενώ το «The Bear» σημείωσε ρεκόρ 23 υποψηφιοτήτων στην κατηγορία της κωμωδίας.
Οι νικητές θα ανακοινωθούν στην 76η απονομή των βραβείων Primetime Emmy στις 15 Σεπτεμβρίου.
Αναλυτικά οι υποψηφιότητες στις κυριότερες κατηγορίες:
Καλύτερη Δραματική Σειρά
- The Crown
- Fallout
- The Gilded Age
- The Morning Show
- Mr. and Mrs. Smith
- Shogun
- Slow Horses
- 3 Body Problem
Καλύτερη Κωμική Σειρά
- Abbott Elementary
- The Bear
- Curb Your Enthusiasm
- Hacks
- Only Murders in the Building
- Palm Royale
- Reservation Dogs
- What We Do in the Shadows
Καλύτερη μίνι σειρά
- Baby Reindeer
- Fargo
- Lessons in Chemistry
- Ripley
- True Detective: Night Country
Α’ Ανδρικού Ρόλου σε Δραματική Σειρά
- Idris Elba, Hijack
- Donald Glover, Mr. and Mrs. Smith
- Walton Goggins, Fallout
- Gary Oldman, Slow Horses
- Hiroyuki Sanada, Shogun
- Dominic West, The Crown
Β’ Ανδρικού Ρόλου σε Δραματική Σειρά
- Tadanobu Asano, Shōgun
- Billy Crudup, The Morning Sho
- Mark Duplass, The Morning Show
- Jon Hamm, The Morning Show
- Takehiro Hira, Shōgun
- Jack Lowden, Slow Horses
- Jonathan Pryce, The Crown
Α’ Γυναικείου Ρόλου σε Δραματική Σειρά
- Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show
- Maya Erskine, Mr. and Mrs. Smith
- Carrie Coon, The Gilded Age
- Anna Sawai, Shogun
- Imelda Staunton, The Crown
- Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show
Β’ Γυναικείου Ρόλου σε Δραματική Σειρά
- Christine Baranski, The Gilded Age
- Nicole Beharie, The Morning Show
- Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown
- Greta Lee, The Morning Show
- Lesley Manville, The Crown
- Karen Pittman, The Morning Show
- Holland Taylor, The Morning Show
Α’ Ανδρικού Ρόλου σε Κωμική Σειρά
- Matt Berry, What We Do in the Shadows
- Larry David, Curb Your Enthusiasm
- Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
- Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
- Jeremy Allen White, The Bear
- D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai, Reservation Dogs
Α’ Γυναικείου Ρόλου σε Κωμική Σειρά
- Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
- Ayo Edebiri, The Bear
- Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building
- Maya Rudolph, Loot
- Jean Smart, Hacks
- Kristen Wiig, Palm Royale
Β’ Ανδρικού Ρόλου σε Κωμική Σειρά
- Lionel Boyce, The Bear
- Paul W. Downs, Hacks
- Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear
- Paul Rudd, Only Murders In The Building
- Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary
- Bowen Yang, Saturday Night Live
Β’ Γυναικείου Ρόλου σε Κωμική Σειρά
- Carol Burnett, Palm Royale
- Liza Colón-Zayas, The Bear
- Hannah Einbinder, Hacks
- Janelle James, Abbott Elementary
- Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary
- Meryl Streep, Only Murders In The Building
Α’ Ανδρικού Ρόλου σε Μίνι Σειρά
- Matt Bomer, Fellow Travelers
- Richard Gadd, Baby Reindeer
- Jon Hamm, Fargo
- Tom Hollander, Feud: Capote vs. the Swans
- Andrew Scott, Ripley
Α’ Γυναικείου Ρόλου σε Μίνι Σειρά
- Jodie Foster, True Detective: Night Country
- Brie Larson, Lessons in Chemistry
- Juno Temple, Fargo
- Sofia Vergara, Griselda
- Naomi Watts, Feud: Capote vs. the Swans
Β’ Ανδρικού Ρόλου σε Μίνι Σειρά
- Jonathan Bailey, Fellow Travelers
- Robert Downey Jr., The Sympathizer
- Tom Goodman-Hill, Baby Reindeer
- John Hawkes, True Detective: North Country
- Lamorne Morris, Fargo
- Lewis Pullman, Lessons in Chemistry
- Treat Williams, Feud: Capote vs. the Swans
Β’ Γυναικείου Ρόλου σε Μίνι Σειρά
- Dakota Fanning, Ripley
- Lily Gladstone, Under the Bridge
- Jessica Gunning, Baby Reindeer
- Aja Naomi King, Lessons in Chemistry
- Diane Lane, Feud: Capote vs. the Swans
- Nava Mau, Baby Reindeer
- Kali Reis, True Detective: Night Country