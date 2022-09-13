EMMY 2022: Zendaya και Succession οι μεγάλοι νικητές - Αναλυτικά ποιοι κέρδισαν τα βραβεία

Απονεμήθηκαν το βράδυ της Δευτέρας (12/09) τα βραβεία Emmy, τα οποία δίνονται στις νκαλύτερες τηλεοπτικές σειρές και στους ηθοποιούς που ξεχώρισαν τη χρονιά που πέρασε.

Μεγάλοι νικητές της 74ης τελετής απονομής των βραβείων Emmy, η ηθοποιός Zendaya (Ζεντάγια), καθώς και οι σειρές "Succession", "The White Lotus" και "Ted Lasso".

Η Ζεντάγια στα Emmy 2022 JAE C. HONG/INVISION/AP

Βραβεία EMMY 2022: Ποιοι ξεχώρισαν

Η αμερικανίδα Zendaya (Ζεντάγια), η οποία υποδύεται μια έφηβη που είναι εθισμένη στα ναρκωτικά στο «Euphoria» της HBO, κέρδισε σήμερα το βραβείο Emmy για την καλύτερη ηθοποιό σε δραματική τηλεοπτική σειρά.

Αυτό είναι το δεύτερο βραβείο Emmy για την Zendaya, η οποία επικράτησε των έτερων διεκδικητριών Τζόντι Κόμερ και Σάντρα Ο (Killing Eve), Λόρα Λίνεϊ (Ozark), Μέλανι Λίνσκι (Yellowjackets) και Ρις Γουίδερσπουν (The Morning Show).

Ο Νοτιοκορεάτης Λι Τζονγκ-τζε κέρδισε το βραβείο Emmy για τον καλύτερο ηθοποιό σε δραματική τηλεοπτική σειρά, για την ερμηνεία του στο «Squid Game», την παγκόσμια επιτυχία παραγωγής Netflix. Ο Λι Τζονγκ-τζε έγινε ο πρώτος νικητής αυτού του βραβείου για μη αγγλόφωνη ερμηνεία.

Ο νοτιοκορεάτης ηθοποιός επικράτησε των έτερων διεκδικητών Τζέισον Μπέιτμαν (Ozark), Μπράιαν Κοξ και Τζέρεμι Στρονγκ (Succession), Μπομπ Όντενκερκ (Better Call Saul) και Άνταμ Σκοτ (Severance).

Το «Succession» της HBO, που αφηγείται την ιστορία της οικογένειας ενός μεγιστάνα των μέσων ενημέρωσης, κέρδισε σήμερα το βραβείο Emmy για την καλύτερη δραματική τηλεοπτική σειρά.

Έχοντας κατακτήσει την διάκριση το 2020, η σειρά της οποίας το σενάριο – σύμφωνα με κριτικούς – είναι εμπνευσμένο σε μεγάλο βαθμό από τις περιπέτειες του δισεκατομμυριούχου Ρούπερτ Μέρντοχ, επιβλήθηκε του «Squid Game» που ήταν ο βασικός αντίπαλός της.

Βραβεία EMMY 2022: Αναλυτικά οι νικητές

Καλύτερη δραματική σειρά

Better Call Saul

Euphoria

Ozark

Severance

Squid Game

Stranger Things

Succession - Νικητής

Yellowjackets

Καλύτερη κωμική σειρά

Abbott Elementary

Barry

Curb Your Enthusiasm

Hacks

The Marvelous Mrs Maisel

Only Murders in the Building

Ted Lasso – Νικητής

What We Do in the Shadows

Καλύτερη μίνι σειρά

Dopesick

The Dropout

Inventing Anna

Pam & Tommy

The White Lotus – Νικητής

Πρωταγωνιστής σε δραματική σειρά

Brian Cox (Succession)

Lee Jung-jae (Squid Game) – Νικητής

Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul)

Adam Scott (Severance)

Jeremy Strong (Succession)

Σενάριο δραματικής σειράς

Thomas Schnauz (Better Call Saul, "Plan And Execution")

Chris Mundy (Ozark, "A Hard Way To Go")

Dan Erickson (Severance, "The We We Are")

Hwang Dong-hyuk (Squid Game, "One Lucky Day")

Jesse Armstrong (Succession, “All The Bells Say”) – Νικητής

Jonathan Lisco, Ashley Lyle και Bart Nickerson (Yellowjackets, "F Sharp")

Ashley Lyle και Bart Nickerson (Yellowjackets, "Pilot")

Σκηνοθεσία κωμικής σειράς

Hiro Murai (Atlanta, “New Jazz”)

Bill Hader (Barry, “710N”)

Lucia Aniello (Hacks, “There Will Be Blood”)

Mary Lou Belli (The Ms Pat Show, “Babby Daddy Groundhog Day)

Cherien Dabis (Only Murders In The Building, “The Boy From 6B”)

Jamie Babbit (Only Murders In The Building, “True Crime”)

MJ Delaney (Ted Lasso, “No Weddings And A Funeral”) – Νικητής

Πρωταγωνίστρια σε κωμική σειρά

Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs Maisel)

Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary)

Kaley Cuoco (The Flight Attendant)

Elle Fanning (The Great)

Issa Rae (Insecure)

Jean Smart (Hacks) – Νικητής

Πρωταγωνίστρια σε δραματική σειρά

Jodie Comer (Killing Eve)

Laura Linney (Ozark)

Melanie Lynskey (Yellowjackets)

Sandra Oh (Killing Eve)

Reese Witherspoon (The Morning Show)

Zendaya (Euphoria) – Νικητής

Σκηνοθεσία δραματικής σειράς

Jason Bateman (Ozark, "A Hard Way To Go")

Ben Stiller (Severance, "The We We Are")

Hwang Dong-hyuk (Squid Game, "Red Light, Green Light") - Νικητής

Mark Mylod (Succession, «All The Bells Say»)

Cathy Yan (Succession, «The Disruption»)

Lorene Scafaria (Succession, "Too Much Birthday")

Karyn Kusama (Yellowjackets, "Pilot")

Σενάριο κωμικής σειράς

Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary, “Pilot”) – Νικητής

Duffy Boudreau (Barry, “710N”)

Alec Berg and Bill Hader (Barry, “starting now”)

Lucia Aniello, Paul W Downs and Jen Statsky (Hacks, “The One, The Only”)

Steve Martin and John Hoffman (Only Murders In The Building, “True Crime”)

Jane Becker (Ted Lasso, “No Weddings And A Funeral”)

Sarah Naftalis (What We Do In The Shadows, “The Casino”)

Stefani Robinson (What We Do In The Shadows, “The Wellness Center”)

Πρωταγωνιστής σε κωμική σειρά

Donald Glover (Atlanta)

Bill Hader (Barry)

Nicholas Hoult (The Great)

Steve Martin (Only Murders in the Building)

Martin Short (Only Murders in the Building)

Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso) – Νικητής

Σενάριο ποικίλης ύλης ειδικού προγράμματος

Ali Wong (Don Wong)

Norm Macdonald (Nothing Special)

Nicole Byer (BBW – Big Beautiful Weirdo)

Jerrod Carmichael (Rothaniel) – Νικητής

Ian Berger, Devin Delliquanti, Jennifer Flanz, Jordan Klepper, Zhubin Parang and Scott Sherman (The Daily Show With Trevor Noah Presents: Jordan Klepper Fingers The Globe - Hungary For Democracy)

Σενάριο για μίνι σειρά ή τηλεταινία

Danny Strong (Dopesick, “The People vs Purdue Pharma”)

Elizabeth Meriwether (The Dropout, “I’m In A Hurry”)

Sarah Burgess (Impeachment: American Crime Story, “Man Handled”)

Molly Smith Metzler (Maid, “Snaps”)

Patrick Somerville (Station Eleven, “Unbroken Circle”)

Mike White (The White Lotus) – Νικητής

Σκηνοθεσία για μίνι σειρά ή τηλεταινία

Danny Strong (Dopesick «The People vs Purdue Pharma»)

Michael Showalter (The Dropout "Green Juice")

Francesca Gregorini (The Dropout «Iron Sisters»)

John Wells (Maid, «Sky Blue»)

Hiro Murai (Station Eleven, "Wheel Of Fire")

Mike White (The White Lotus) – Νικητής

Αγωνιστικό πρόγραμμα

The Amazing Race

Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls – Νικητής

Nailed It!

RuPaul’s Drag Race

Top Chef

The Voice

Πρωταγωνίστρια σε μίνι σειρά ή τηλεταινία

Toni Collette (The Staircase)

Julia Garner (Inventing Anna)

Lily James (Pam & Tommy)

Sarah Paulson (Impeachment: American Crime Story)

Margaret Qualley (Maid)

Amanda Seyfried (The Dropout) – Νικητής

Β' ηθοποιός σε μίνι σειρά ή τηλεταινία

Connie Britton (The White Lotus)

Jennifer Coolidge (The White Lotus) – Νικήτρια

Alexandra Daddario (The White Lotus)

Kaitlyn Dever (Dopesick)

Natasha Rothwell (The White Lotus)

Sydney Sweeney (The White Lotus)

Mare Winningham (Dopesick)

Σειρά - ομιλία ποικίλης ύλης

Την προηγούμενη εβδομάδα απόψε με τον John Oliver – ΝΙΚΗΤΗΣ

The Late Show με τον Stephen Colbert

Αργά το βράδυ με τον Seth Meyers

Η καθημερινή εκπομπή με τον Trevor Noah

Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Σειρά - σκετς ποικίλης ύλης

Μια Μαύρη Κυρία Σκίτσο Σόου

Saturday Night Live – ΝΙΚΗΤΗΣ

Β' ηθοποιός σε κωμική σειρά

Anthony Carrigan (Barry)

Brett Goldstein (Ted Lasso) – Νικητής

Toheeb Jimoh (Ted Lasso)

Nick Mohammed (Ted Lasso)

Tony Shalhoub (The Marvelous Mrs Maisel)

Tyler James Williams (Abbott Elementary)

Henry Winkler (Barry)

Bowen Yang (Saturday Night Live)

Β' γυναικείου ρόλου σε κωμική σειρά

Alex Borstein (The Marvelous Mrs Maisel)

Hannah Einbinder (Hacks)

Janelle James (Abbott Elementary)

Kate McKinnon (Saturday Night Live)

Sarah Niles (Ted Lasso)

Sheryl Lee Ralph (Abbott Elementary) – Νικητής

Juno Temple (Ted Lasso)

Hannah Waddingham (Ted Lasso)

Β' γυναικείου ρόλου σε δραματική σειρά

Patricia Arquette (Severance)

Julia Garner (Ozark) – Νικητής

Jung Ho-yeon (Squid Game)

Christina Ricci (Yellowjackets)

Rhea Seehorn (Better Call Saul)

J Smith-Cameron (Succession)

Sarah Snook (Succession)

Sydney Sweeney (Euphoria)

Β' ηθοποιός σε δραματική σειρά

Nicholas Braun (Succession)

Billy Crudup (The Morning Show)

Kieran Culkin (Succession)

Park Hae-soo (Squid Game)

Matthew Macfadyen (Succession) – Νικητής

John Turturro (Severance)

Christopher Walken (Severance)

Oh Yeong-su (Squid Game)

Β' ηθοποιός σε μίνι σειρά ή τηλεταινία

Murray Bartlett (The White Lotus) – Νικητής

Jake Lacy (The White Lotus)

Will Poulter (Dopesick)

Seth Rogen (Pam & Tommy)

Peter Sarsgaard (Dopesick)

Michael Stuhlbarg (Dopesick)

Steve Zahn (The White Lotus)

Πρωταγωνιστής σε μίνι σειρά ή τηλεταινία

Colin Firth (The Staircase)

Andrew Garfield (Under the Banner of Heaven)

Oscar Isaac (Scenes from a Marriage)

Michael Keaton (Dopesick) – Νικητής

Himesh Patel (Station Eleven)

Sebastian Stan (Pam & Tommy)

Καλύτερη σειρά ντοκιμαντέρ ή μη μυθοπλασίας

The Andy Warhol Diaries

The Beatles: Get Back – Νικητής

jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy

100 Foot Wave

We Need To Talk About Cosby

Καλύτερο ειδικό ντοκιμαντέρ ή μη μυθοπλασίας

Controlling Britney Spears (New York Times Presents)

George Carlin’s American Dream – Νικητής

Lucy And Desi

The Tinder Swindler

We Feed People

Σενάριο για σειρά ποικιλίας

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver – Νικητής

Saturday Night Live

A Black Lady Sketch Show

The Daily Show

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

Ποικίλης ύλης (ζωντανά)

The 64th Annual Grammy Awards

Live in Front of a Studio Audience: The Facts of Life and Diff’rent Strokes

The Oscars

Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show Starring Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar and 50 Cent – Νικητής

Tony Awards Presents: Broadway’s Back!

Ποικίλης ύλης (προηχογραφημένο)

Variety special (pre-recorded)

Adele: One Night Only – Νικητής

Dave Chappelle: The Closer

Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts

Norm Macdonald: Nothing Special

One Last Time: An Evening With Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga

