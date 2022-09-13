EMMY 2022: Zendaya και Succession οι μεγάλοι νικητές - Αναλυτικά ποιοι κέρδισαν τα βραβεία

Απονεμήθηκαν το βράδυ της Δευτέρας (12/09) τα βραβεία Emmy, τα οποία δίνονται στις νκαλύτερες τηλεοπτικές σειρές και στους ηθοποιούς που ξεχώρισαν τη χρονιά που πέρασε.
Μεγάλοι νικητές της 74ης τελετής απονομής των βραβείων Emmy, η ηθοποιός Zendaya (Ζεντάγια), καθώς και οι σειρές "Succession", "The White Lotus" και "Ted Lasso".
Η αμερικανίδα Zendaya (Ζεντάγια), η οποία υποδύεται μια έφηβη που είναι εθισμένη στα ναρκωτικά στο «Euphoria» της HBO, κέρδισε σήμερα το βραβείο Emmy για την καλύτερη ηθοποιό σε δραματική τηλεοπτική σειρά.
Αυτό είναι το δεύτερο βραβείο Emmy για την Zendaya, η οποία επικράτησε των έτερων διεκδικητριών Τζόντι Κόμερ και Σάντρα Ο (Killing Eve), Λόρα Λίνεϊ (Ozark), Μέλανι Λίνσκι (Yellowjackets) και Ρις Γουίδερσπουν (The Morning Show).
Ο Νοτιοκορεάτης Λι Τζονγκ-τζε κέρδισε το βραβείο Emmy για τον καλύτερο ηθοποιό σε δραματική τηλεοπτική σειρά, για την ερμηνεία του στο «Squid Game», την παγκόσμια επιτυχία παραγωγής Netflix. Ο Λι Τζονγκ-τζε έγινε ο πρώτος νικητής αυτού του βραβείου για μη αγγλόφωνη ερμηνεία.
Ο νοτιοκορεάτης ηθοποιός επικράτησε των έτερων διεκδικητών Τζέισον Μπέιτμαν (Ozark), Μπράιαν Κοξ και Τζέρεμι Στρονγκ (Succession), Μπομπ Όντενκερκ (Better Call Saul) και Άνταμ Σκοτ (Severance).
Το «Succession» της HBO, που αφηγείται την ιστορία της οικογένειας ενός μεγιστάνα των μέσων ενημέρωσης, κέρδισε σήμερα το βραβείο Emmy για την καλύτερη δραματική τηλεοπτική σειρά.
Έχοντας κατακτήσει την διάκριση το 2020, η σειρά της οποίας το σενάριο – σύμφωνα με κριτικούς – είναι εμπνευσμένο σε μεγάλο βαθμό από τις περιπέτειες του δισεκατομμυριούχου Ρούπερτ Μέρντοχ, επιβλήθηκε του «Squid Game» που ήταν ο βασικός αντίπαλός της.
Better Call Saul
Euphoria
Ozark
Severance
Squid Game
Stranger Things
Succession - Νικητής
Yellowjackets
Abbott Elementary
Barry
Curb Your Enthusiasm
Hacks
The Marvelous Mrs Maisel
Only Murders in the Building
Ted Lasso – Νικητής
What We Do in the Shadows
Dopesick
The Dropout
Inventing Anna
Pam & Tommy
The White Lotus – Νικητής
Brian Cox (Succession)
Lee Jung-jae (Squid Game) – Νικητής
Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul)
Adam Scott (Severance)
Jeremy Strong (Succession)
Thomas Schnauz (Better Call Saul, "Plan And Execution")
Chris Mundy (Ozark, "A Hard Way To Go")
Dan Erickson (Severance, "The We We Are")
Hwang Dong-hyuk (Squid Game, "One Lucky Day")
Jesse Armstrong (Succession, “All The Bells Say”) – Νικητής
Jonathan Lisco, Ashley Lyle και Bart Nickerson (Yellowjackets, "F Sharp")
Ashley Lyle και Bart Nickerson (Yellowjackets, "Pilot")
Hiro Murai (Atlanta, “New Jazz”)
Bill Hader (Barry, “710N”)
Lucia Aniello (Hacks, “There Will Be Blood”)
Mary Lou Belli (The Ms Pat Show, “Babby Daddy Groundhog Day)
Cherien Dabis (Only Murders In The Building, “The Boy From 6B”)
Jamie Babbit (Only Murders In The Building, “True Crime”)
MJ Delaney (Ted Lasso, “No Weddings And A Funeral”) – Νικητής
Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs Maisel)
Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary)
Kaley Cuoco (The Flight Attendant)
Elle Fanning (The Great)
Issa Rae (Insecure)
Jean Smart (Hacks) – Νικητής
Jodie Comer (Killing Eve)
Laura Linney (Ozark)
Melanie Lynskey (Yellowjackets)
Sandra Oh (Killing Eve)
Reese Witherspoon (The Morning Show)
Zendaya (Euphoria) – Νικητής
Jason Bateman (Ozark, "A Hard Way To Go")
Ben Stiller (Severance, "The We We Are")
Hwang Dong-hyuk (Squid Game, "Red Light, Green Light") - Νικητής
Mark Mylod (Succession, «All The Bells Say»)
Cathy Yan (Succession, «The Disruption»)
Lorene Scafaria (Succession, "Too Much Birthday")
Karyn Kusama (Yellowjackets, "Pilot")
Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary, “Pilot”) – Νικητής
Duffy Boudreau (Barry, “710N”)
Alec Berg and Bill Hader (Barry, “starting now”)
Lucia Aniello, Paul W Downs and Jen Statsky (Hacks, “The One, The Only”)
Steve Martin and John Hoffman (Only Murders In The Building, “True Crime”)
Jane Becker (Ted Lasso, “No Weddings And A Funeral”)
Sarah Naftalis (What We Do In The Shadows, “The Casino”)
Stefani Robinson (What We Do In The Shadows, “The Wellness Center”)
Donald Glover (Atlanta)
Bill Hader (Barry)
Nicholas Hoult (The Great)
Steve Martin (Only Murders in the Building)
Martin Short (Only Murders in the Building)
Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso) – Νικητής
Ali Wong (Don Wong)
Norm Macdonald (Nothing Special)
Nicole Byer (BBW – Big Beautiful Weirdo)
Jerrod Carmichael (Rothaniel) – Νικητής
Ian Berger, Devin Delliquanti, Jennifer Flanz, Jordan Klepper, Zhubin Parang and Scott Sherman (The Daily Show With Trevor Noah Presents: Jordan Klepper Fingers The Globe - Hungary For Democracy)
Danny Strong (Dopesick, “The People vs Purdue Pharma”)
Elizabeth Meriwether (The Dropout, “I’m In A Hurry”)
Sarah Burgess (Impeachment: American Crime Story, “Man Handled”)
Molly Smith Metzler (Maid, “Snaps”)
Patrick Somerville (Station Eleven, “Unbroken Circle”)
Mike White (The White Lotus) – Νικητής
Danny Strong (Dopesick «The People vs Purdue Pharma»)
Michael Showalter (The Dropout "Green Juice")
Francesca Gregorini (The Dropout «Iron Sisters»)
John Wells (Maid, «Sky Blue»)
Hiro Murai (Station Eleven, "Wheel Of Fire")
Mike White (The White Lotus) – Νικητής
The Amazing Race
Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls – Νικητής
Nailed It!
RuPaul’s Drag Race
Top Chef
The Voice
Toni Collette (The Staircase)
Julia Garner (Inventing Anna)
Lily James (Pam & Tommy)
Sarah Paulson (Impeachment: American Crime Story)
Margaret Qualley (Maid)
Amanda Seyfried (The Dropout) – Νικητής
Connie Britton (The White Lotus)
Jennifer Coolidge (The White Lotus) – Νικήτρια
Alexandra Daddario (The White Lotus)
Kaitlyn Dever (Dopesick)
Natasha Rothwell (The White Lotus)
Sydney Sweeney (The White Lotus)
Mare Winningham (Dopesick)
Την προηγούμενη εβδομάδα απόψε με τον John Oliver – ΝΙΚΗΤΗΣ
The Late Show με τον Stephen Colbert
Αργά το βράδυ με τον Seth Meyers
Η καθημερινή εκπομπή με τον Trevor Noah
Jimmy Kimmel Live!
Μια Μαύρη Κυρία Σκίτσο Σόου
Saturday Night Live – ΝΙΚΗΤΗΣ
Anthony Carrigan (Barry)
Brett Goldstein (Ted Lasso) – Νικητής
Toheeb Jimoh (Ted Lasso)
Nick Mohammed (Ted Lasso)
Tony Shalhoub (The Marvelous Mrs Maisel)
Tyler James Williams (Abbott Elementary)
Henry Winkler (Barry)
Bowen Yang (Saturday Night Live)
Alex Borstein (The Marvelous Mrs Maisel)
Hannah Einbinder (Hacks)
Janelle James (Abbott Elementary)
Kate McKinnon (Saturday Night Live)
Sarah Niles (Ted Lasso)
Sheryl Lee Ralph (Abbott Elementary) – Νικητής
Juno Temple (Ted Lasso)
Hannah Waddingham (Ted Lasso)
Patricia Arquette (Severance)
Julia Garner (Ozark) – Νικητής
Jung Ho-yeon (Squid Game)
Christina Ricci (Yellowjackets)
Rhea Seehorn (Better Call Saul)
J Smith-Cameron (Succession)
Sarah Snook (Succession)
Sydney Sweeney (Euphoria)
Nicholas Braun (Succession)
Billy Crudup (The Morning Show)
Kieran Culkin (Succession)
Park Hae-soo (Squid Game)
Matthew Macfadyen (Succession) – Νικητής
John Turturro (Severance)
Christopher Walken (Severance)
Oh Yeong-su (Squid Game)
Murray Bartlett (The White Lotus) – Νικητής
Jake Lacy (The White Lotus)
Will Poulter (Dopesick)
Seth Rogen (Pam & Tommy)
Peter Sarsgaard (Dopesick)
Michael Stuhlbarg (Dopesick)
Steve Zahn (The White Lotus)
Colin Firth (The Staircase)
Andrew Garfield (Under the Banner of Heaven)
Oscar Isaac (Scenes from a Marriage)
Michael Keaton (Dopesick) – Νικητής
Himesh Patel (Station Eleven)
Sebastian Stan (Pam & Tommy)
The Andy Warhol Diaries
The Beatles: Get Back – Νικητής
jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy
100 Foot Wave
We Need To Talk About Cosby
Controlling Britney Spears (New York Times Presents)
George Carlin’s American Dream – Νικητής
Lucy And Desi
The Tinder Swindler
We Feed People
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver – Νικητής
Saturday Night Live
A Black Lady Sketch Show
The Daily Show
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
The 64th Annual Grammy Awards
Live in Front of a Studio Audience: The Facts of Life and Diff’rent Strokes
The Oscars
Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show Starring Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar and 50 Cent – Νικητής
Tony Awards Presents: Broadway’s Back!
Variety special (pre-recorded)
Adele: One Night Only – Νικητής
Dave Chappelle: The Closer
Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts
Norm Macdonald: Nothing Special
One Last Time: An Evening With Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga
