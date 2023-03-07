Greece Train Crash: A 5' anatomy of a tragedy

The train crash in Tempi is the biggest railway accident in Greek history. A tragedy that plunged the whole country into mourning, while the death toll continues to rise.

We tried to recreate the chronology of events that took place from the afternoon of Tuesday, February 28, when the IC62 train started from Athens until its collision with the freight train 63503 shortly before midnight at the location of Evangelismos outside Larissa.

What was the sequence of events? What went wrong? Where did the much-discussed "human error" occur?

But also:

What are the safety mechanisms that exist but do not function, making absolute the dependence on the human factor?

In what ways could the tragedy have been avoided?