The Last of Us Part 2: Σάρωσε τα βραβεία και αναδείχτηκε video game της χρονιάς

Η περίφημη εκδήλωση The Game Awards 2020 πραγματοποιήθηκε τα ξημερώματα της Παρασκευής στην άλλη πλευρά του Ατλαντικού για τη βράβευση των κορυφαίων video games της φετινής χρονιάς, ενώ δεν έλειψαν οι αποκαλύψεις νέων τίτλων που θα δούμε τα επόμενα χρόνια, αλλά και η παρουσίαση νέου υλικού για παιχνίδια που έχουν ανακοινωθεί στο παρελθόν.

Το The Last of Us Part 2 πήρε και εδώ τον τίτλο του GOTY, παρά το γεγονός ότι οι gamers ανέδειξαν το Ghost of Tsushima ως το κορυφαίο παιχνίδι της χρονιάς στη δική τους ψηφοφορία (Player’s Voice).

'Όπως αναφέρει το techgear, το Final Fantasy VII Remake κέρδισε δύο βραβεία στις κατηγορίες για το soundtrack και τα RPGs, ενώ το Among Us είναι το κορυφαίο mobile game της χρονιάς παρότι κυκλοφόρησε το 2018. Το Hades αναμενόμενα πήρε την πρωτιά στα indie games.

Ακολουθούν όλοι οι νικητές ανά κατηγορία:

Game of the Year

Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Doom Eternal

Final Fantasy VII Remake

Ghost of Tsushima

Hades

The Last of Us Part II – WINNER

Best Game Direction

Final Fantasy VII Remake

Ghost of Tsushima

Hades

Half-Life: Alyx

The Last of Us Part II – WINNER

Best Family Game

Animal Crossing: New Horizons – WINNER

Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout

Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit

Minecraft Dungeons

Paper Mario: The Origami King

Best Action Game

Doom Eternal

Hades – WINNER

Half-Life: Alyx

Nioh 2

Streets of Rage 4

Best Action/Adventure Game

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

Ghost of Tsushima

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Ori and the Will of the Wisps

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order

The Last of Us Part II – WINNER

Best Narrative

13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim

Final Fantasy VII Remake

Ghost of Tsushima

Hades

The Last of Us Part II – WINNER

Best Performance

Ashley Johnson – Ellie, The Last of Us Part II

Laura Bailey – Abby, The Last of Us Part II – WINNER

Daisuke Tsuji – Jin, Ghost of Tsushima

Logan Cunningham – Hades, Hades

Nadji Jeter – Miles Morales, Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Best Multiplayer Game

Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Among Us – WINNER

Call of Duty: Warzone

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout

Valorant

Best Indie Game

Carrion

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout

Hades – WINNER

Spelunky 2

Spiritfarer

Best Roleplaying Game

Final Fantasy VII Remake – WINNER

Genshin Impact

Persona 5 Royal

Wasteland 3

Yakuza: Like a Dragon

Best Fighting Game

Granblue Fantasy: Versus

Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate – WINNER

Street Fighter V: Champion Edition

One Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows

Under Night In-Birth

Under Night In-Birth Exe:Late[cl-r]

Best Sim/Strategy Game

Crusader Kings 3

Desperados 3

Gears Tactics

Microsoft Flight Simulator – WINNER

XCOM: Chimera Squad

Best Ongoing Game

Apex Legends

Destiny 2

Call of Duty: Warzone

Fortnite

No Man’s Sky – WINNER

Innovation in Accessibility

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

Grounded

Hyperdot

The Last of Us Part II – WINNER

Watch Dogs: Legion

Best Score and Music

Doom Eternal

Final Fantasy VII Remake – WINNER

Hades

Ori and the Will of the Wisps

The Last of Us Part II

Best Debut Game

Carrion

Mortal Shell

Raji: An Ancient Epic

Röki

Phasmophobia – WINNER

Best Community Support

Apex Legends

Destiny 2

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout – WINNER

Fortnite

No Man’s Sky

Valorant

Best VR/AR Game

Dreams

Half-Life: Alyx – WINNER

Marvel’s Iron Man VR

Star Wars: Squadrons

The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners

Best Audio Design

Doom Eternal

Half-Life: Alyx

Ghost of Tsushima

Resident Evil 3

The Last of Us Part II – WINNER

Best Mobile Game

Among Us – WINNER

Call of Duty Mobile

Genshin Impact

Legends of Runeterra

Pokémon Cafe Mix

Games for Impact

If Found …

Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition

Spiritfarer

Tell Me Why – WINNER

Through Darkest of Times

Best Art Direction

Final Fantasy VII Remake

Ghost of Tsushima – WINNER

Hades

Ori and the Will of the Wisps

The Last of Us Part II

Best Sports/Racing Game

Dirt 5

F1 2020

FIFA 21

NBA 2K21

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2 – WINNER

Most Anticipated Game

Elden Ring – WINNER

Halo Infinite

Horizon Forbidden West

God of War sequel

Resident Evil Village

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild sequel

Best E-sports Game

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare

Counter-Strike: Global Offensive

Fortnite

League of Legends – WINNER

Valorant

Best E-sports Coach

Danny “Zonic” Sorensen – WINNER

Dae-Hee “Crusty” Park

Fabian “Grabbz” Lohmann

Lee “Zefa” Jae-Min

Raymond “Rambo” Lussier

Best E-sports Event

Blast Premier: Spring 2020 European Finals

Call of Duty League Championship 2020

IEM Katowice 2020

League of Legends World Championship 2020 – WINNER

Overwatch League Grand Finals 2020

Best Esports Host

Alex “Goldenboy” Mendez

Alex “Machine” Richardson

Eefje “Sjokz” Depoortere – WINNER

James “Dash” Patterson

Jorien “Sheever” Van der Heijden

Best E-sports Team

Damwon Gaming

Dallas Empire

G2 Esports – WINNER

San Francisco Shock

Team Secret

Best E-sports Athlete

Ian “Crimsix” Porter

Heo “Showmaker” Su – WINNER

Kim “Canyon” Geon-Bu

Anthony “Shotzzy” Cuevas-Castro

Matthieu “Zywoo” Herbaut

Content Creator of the Year

Alanah Pearce

Jay Ann Lopez

Nickmercs

TimTheTatman

Valkyrae – WINNER