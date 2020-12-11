The Last of Us Part 2: Σάρωσε τα βραβεία και αναδείχτηκε video game της χρονιάς

Η περίφημη εκδήλωση The Game Awards 2020 πραγματοποιήθηκε τα ξημερώματα της Παρασκευής στην άλλη πλευρά του Ατλαντικού για τη βράβευση των κορυφαίων video games της φετινής χρονιάς, ενώ δεν έλειψαν οι αποκαλύψεις νέων τίτλων που θα δούμε τα επόμενα χρόνια, αλλά και η παρουσίαση νέου υλικού για παιχνίδια που έχουν ανακοινωθεί στο παρελθόν.
Το The Last of Us Part 2 πήρε και εδώ τον τίτλο του GOTY, παρά το γεγονός ότι οι gamers ανέδειξαν το Ghost of Tsushima ως το κορυφαίο παιχνίδι της χρονιάς στη δική τους ψηφοφορία (Player’s Voice).
'Όπως αναφέρει το techgear, το Final Fantasy VII Remake κέρδισε δύο βραβεία στις κατηγορίες για το soundtrack και τα RPGs, ενώ το Among Us είναι το κορυφαίο mobile game της χρονιάς παρότι κυκλοφόρησε το 2018. Το Hades αναμενόμενα πήρε την πρωτιά στα indie games.
Ακολουθούν όλοι οι νικητές ανά κατηγορία:
Animal Crossing: New Horizons
Doom Eternal
Final Fantasy VII Remake
Ghost of Tsushima
Hades
The Last of Us Part II – WINNER
Final Fantasy VII Remake
Ghost of Tsushima
Hades
Half-Life: Alyx
The Last of Us Part II – WINNER
Animal Crossing: New Horizons – WINNER
Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time
Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout
Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit
Minecraft Dungeons
Paper Mario: The Origami King
Doom Eternal
Hades – WINNER
Half-Life: Alyx
Nioh 2
Streets of Rage 4
Assassin’s Creed Valhalla
Ghost of Tsushima
Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales
Ori and the Will of the Wisps
Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order
The Last of Us Part II – WINNER
13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim
Final Fantasy VII Remake
Ghost of Tsushima
Hades
The Last of Us Part II – WINNER
Ashley Johnson – Ellie, The Last of Us Part II
Laura Bailey – Abby, The Last of Us Part II – WINNER
Daisuke Tsuji – Jin, Ghost of Tsushima
Logan Cunningham – Hades, Hades
Nadji Jeter – Miles Morales, Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales
Animal Crossing: New Horizons
Among Us – WINNER
Call of Duty: Warzone
Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout
Valorant
Carrion
Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout
Hades – WINNER
Spelunky 2
Spiritfarer
Final Fantasy VII Remake – WINNER
Genshin Impact
Persona 5 Royal
Wasteland 3
Yakuza: Like a Dragon
Granblue Fantasy: Versus
Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate – WINNER
Street Fighter V: Champion Edition
One Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows
Under Night In-Birth
Under Night In-Birth Exe:Late[cl-r]
Crusader Kings 3
Desperados 3
Gears Tactics
Microsoft Flight Simulator – WINNER
XCOM: Chimera Squad
Apex Legends
Destiny 2
Call of Duty: Warzone
Fortnite
No Man’s Sky – WINNER
Assassin’s Creed Valhalla
Grounded
Hyperdot
The Last of Us Part II – WINNER
Watch Dogs: Legion
Doom Eternal
Final Fantasy VII Remake – WINNER
Hades
Ori and the Will of the Wisps
The Last of Us Part II
Carrion
Mortal Shell
Raji: An Ancient Epic
Röki
Phasmophobia – WINNER
Apex Legends
Destiny 2
Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout – WINNER
Fortnite
No Man’s Sky
Valorant
Dreams
Half-Life: Alyx – WINNER
Marvel’s Iron Man VR
Star Wars: Squadrons
The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners
Doom Eternal
Half-Life: Alyx
Ghost of Tsushima
Resident Evil 3
The Last of Us Part II – WINNER
Among Us – WINNER
Call of Duty Mobile
Genshin Impact
Legends of Runeterra
Pokémon Cafe Mix
If Found …
Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition
Spiritfarer
Tell Me Why – WINNER
Through Darkest of Times
Final Fantasy VII Remake
Ghost of Tsushima – WINNER
Hades
Ori and the Will of the Wisps
The Last of Us Part II
Dirt 5
F1 2020
FIFA 21
NBA 2K21
Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2 – WINNER
Elden Ring – WINNER
Halo Infinite
Horizon Forbidden West
God of War sequel
Resident Evil Village
The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild sequel
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
Counter-Strike: Global Offensive
Fortnite
League of Legends – WINNER
Valorant
Danny “Zonic” Sorensen – WINNER
Dae-Hee “Crusty” Park
Fabian “Grabbz” Lohmann
Lee “Zefa” Jae-Min
Raymond “Rambo” Lussier
Best E-sports Event
Blast Premier: Spring 2020 European Finals
Call of Duty League Championship 2020
IEM Katowice 2020
League of Legends World Championship 2020 – WINNER
Overwatch League Grand Finals 2020
Alex “Goldenboy” Mendez
Alex “Machine” Richardson
Eefje “Sjokz” Depoortere – WINNER
James “Dash” Patterson
Jorien “Sheever” Van der Heijden
Damwon Gaming
Dallas Empire
G2 Esports – WINNER
San Francisco Shock
Team Secret
Ian “Crimsix” Porter
Heo “Showmaker” Su – WINNER
Kim “Canyon” Geon-Bu
Anthony “Shotzzy” Cuevas-Castro
Matthieu “Zywoo” Herbaut
Alanah Pearce
Jay Ann Lopez
Nickmercs
TimTheTatman
Valkyrae – WINNER