Βολιβία: Έρευνα για την καταγγελλόμενη ένοπλη επίθεση κατά του Έβο Μοράλες

epa11687432 A handout photo made available by Radio Kawsachun Coca shows bullet holes on the vehicle that was transporting Bolivia’s former President Evo Morales, after a shooting incident, in Cochabamba, Bolivia, 27 October 2024. Former Bolivian President Evo Morales claimed that unknown gunmen shot 14 times at the vehicle that was transporting him to the radio station where he usually hosts his weekend program, injuring the driver. EPA/Radio Kawsachun Coca HANDOUT MANDATORY CREDITHANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES