Πανεπιστήμιο στις ΗΠΑ αναγόρευσε διδάκτορα έναν… γάτο

This photo provided by Vermont State University shows a special diploma for Max the Cat at Vermont State University Castleton on Oct. 12, 2023 in Castleton, Vt. Vermont State University's Castleton campus has bestowed the title of “Doctor of Litter-ature” on Max, a beloved member of its community, ahead of students' graduation on Saturday. The school is not honoring the feline for his mousing or napping but rather for friendliness. (Rob Franklin/Vermont State University via AP) AP