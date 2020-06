Αφρική: Γυναίκα μοίραζε δωρεάν φαγητό στους γείτονες - Κατέληξε να ταΐζει χιλιάδες

View this post on Instagram

Watch the replay of our chat with Samantha Murozoki. She chatted with @stephbusari about the current situation in Chitungwiza, Zimbabwe and how she bartered her belongings to provide meals for more than 2000 families per day in her community where people’s incomes have been affected by coronavirus. #cnnafricacovidheroes #cnnafrica #zimbabwe #africannews #covidheroes