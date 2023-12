Γαλλική φρεγάτα κατέρριψε στην Ερυθρά Θάλασσα δύο drones προερχόμενα από την Υεμένη

French Navy officers stand onboard the Charles de Gaulle aircraft carrier, off the shore of the Faliro suburb, in Athens, Greece, Thursday, March 24, 2022. Greece signed agreements with France and two French contractors worth some 4 billion euros ($4.4 billion) to purchase three navy frigates and six additional Rafale fighter jets, as Athens continues to strengthen its armed forces in response to tension with neighbor Turkey. (Costas Baltas/Pool via AP)