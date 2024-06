Μαρκ Ρούτε: Τα 5 “καυτά” μέτωπα για τον νέο γενικό γραμματέα του ΝΑΤΟ

Netherland's Prime Minister Mark Rutte speaks with the media as he arrives for an EU summit at the European Council in Brussels, Monday, June 17, 2024. The 27 leaders of the European Union gather in Brussels on Monday evening to take stock of recent European election results and begin the fraught process of dividing up the bloc's top jobs, but they will be playing their usual political game with a deck of reshuffled cards. (AP Photo/Omar Havana)