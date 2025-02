Νέα έκκληση των Γιατρών Χωρίς Σύνορα για την κρίση υποσιτισμού στο Σουδάν

Zahra Abdullah, 25 ετών, μέσα στην κουζίνα της αφού παρέλαβε το καλάθι με τα τρόφιμα. “My name is Zahra Abdullah, I am 25 years old. I live in the Al-Salam camp for displaced people in South Darfur State, in the city of Nyala. This is not the first war I have experienced, but it is definitely the most devastating to my life. I am here because of the war in Darfur, which uprooted us from our homes and forced us to seek refuge far from the destruction. Life in this camp is extremely difficult. The living conditions here are harsh, and everything is a daily struggle. The aid we receive has somewhat improved our situation. At least now, we finally have a meal in the morning. But even so, the suffering never ends. It starts with finding clean water to drink, continues with trying to provide enough food, and ends with finding a place to sleep that protects our bodies from the scorching sun and the cold nights. Sometimes I sit alone and think: Is this the life I will live forever? It is heartbreaking to spend our whole lives dependent on aid. I am grateful to everyone who helps us, but as a mother, I want something better for my children. I want them to live a dignified life, to have a home where they feel safe, and a school where they can learn and dream. I ask myself daily: Will my children live the same life? Will they grow up fighting the same hardships I endure now? I hope to leave this place someday. I hope to provide a better life for them, a life far from camps and aid, a life filled with dignity and opportunity. Despite everything, my hope remains alive. I dream of peace—not just for myself, but for everyone who has suffered because of this war.” Γιατροί Χωρίς Σύνορα ©Abdoalsalam Abdallah