Βραβεία Emmy: Δείτε όλες τις υποψηφιότητες – Σαρώνουν “Severance” και “The Penguin”

Η 2η σεζόν του “Severance” συγκέντρωσε 27(!) υποψηφιότητες, με “The Penguin” (24) και “The Studio” (23) να ακολουθούν. Δείτε αναλυτικά όλες τις κατηγορίες.

Μια πολύ μεγάλη εμφάνιση έκανε το ΗΒΟ μετά την περσινή κοιλιά, σαρώνοντας τις υποψηφιότητες των τηλεοπτικών βραβείων Emmy με σειρές όπως τα “The Penguin”, “Hacks”, “White Lotus”, “The Pitt” και “The Last of Us”.

Πρώτο σε υποψηφιότητες όμως, με περισσότερες ακόμα κι από τις 24 του “The Penguin”, είναι το “Severance” με 27(!), του οποίου η 2η σεζόν το καθιέρωσε ως το απόλυτο σόου-αίνιγμα αυτής της περιόδου, και μάλλον απόλυτο φαβορί για τα φετινά βραβεία.

Εξαιρετική χρονιά είχαν όμως γενικώς οι πρωτοεμφανιζόμενες σειρές, όχι μόνο στην κατηγορία μίνι σειράς αλλά και στις δραματικές και κωμικές κατηγορίες, όπου τα τελευταία χρόνια παρατηρείται γενικώς μια κάποια αγκύλωση σε ήδη γνωστές ποσότητες.

“The Studio”, “Nobody Wants This”, “The Pitt”, “Paradise”, αλλά και τα “Adolescence”, “Dying for Sex” και “The Penguin” είναι νέες σειρές που ξεχώρισαν, αποσπώντας πολλές και μεγάλες υποψηφιότητες για βραβεία.

Το “The Studio” μάλιστα με 23 υποψηφιότητες φαίνεται να ξεχωρίζει στο πεδίο της κωμωδίας, εκεί όπου το “The Bear” κατεβαίνει με την πολύ αδύναμη 3η σεζόν, ενώ το “Hacks” δεν έχει το τεράστιο hype άλλων χρόνων.

Μιας και αναφέραμε το “The Bear”, αξίζει πάντως να σημειώσουμε πως η πρωταγωνίστρια Άιο Αντεμπίρι πέτυχε μια σημαντική διπλή υποψηφιότητα, καθώς είναι υποψήφια τόσο για την ερμηνεία της στην κατηγορία Α’ Γυναικείου Ρόλου, όσο και για Καλύτερη Σκηνοθεσία, για το επεισόδιο “Napkins”.

Αξιοσημείωτη επίσης η διπλή υποψηφιότητα της σειράς “The Rehearsal” του Νέιθαν Φίλντερ στις κατηγορίες Σεναρίου και Σκηνοθεσίας, παρά το γεγονός πως απουσιάζει από τις μεγαλύτερες κατηγορίες.

Τέλος, οφείλουμε να αναφέρουμε πως ο Μάρτιν Σκορσέζε είναι κι αυτός υποψήφιος… στην κατηγορία Καλύτερης Guest Ερμηνείας – για την εμφάνισή του στο πρώτο επεισόδιο του “The Studio”.

Η τελετή απονομής των 77ων βραβείων Emmy θα πραγματοποιηθεί στις 14 Σεπτεμβρίου.

Αναλυτικά όλες οι υποψηφιότητες:

Best Drama

“Andor”

“The Diplomat”

“The Last of Us”

“Paradise”

“The Pitt”

“Severance”

“Slow Horses”

“The White Lotus”

Best Comedy

“Abbott Elementary”

“The Bear”

“Hacks”

“Nobody Wants This”

“Only Murders in the Building”

“Shrinking”

“The Studio”

“What We Do in the Shadows”

Best Limited Series

“Adolescence”

“Black Mirror”

“Dying for Sex”

“Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story”

“The Penguin”

Best Actor, Drama

Sterling K. Brown, “Paradise”

Gary Oldman, “Slow Horses”

Pedro Pascal, “The Last of Us”

Adam Scott, “Severance”

Noah Wyle, “The Pitt”

Best Actress, Drama

Kathy Bates, “Matlock”

Sharon Horgan, “Bad Sisters”

Britt Lower, “Severance”

Bella Ramsey, “The Last of Us”

Keri Russell, “The Diplomat”

Best Actor, Comedy

Adam Brody, “Nobody Wants This”

Seth Rogen, “The Studio”

Jason Segel, “Shrinking”

Martin Short, “Only Murders in the Building”

Jeremy Allen White, “The Bear”

Best Actress, Comedy

Kristen Bell, “Nobody Wants This”

Uzo Aduba, “The Residence”

Quinta Brunson, “Abbott Elementary”

Ayo Edebiri, “The Bear”

Jean Smart, “Hacks”

Best Actor, Limited Series or TV Movie

Colin Farrell, “The Penguin”

Stephen Graham, “Adolescence”

Jake Gyllenhaal, “Presumed Innocent”

Brian Tyree Henry, “Dope Thief”

Cooper Koch, “Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story”

Best Actress, Limited Series or TV Movie

Cate Blanchett, “Disclaimer”

Meghann Fahy, “Sirens”

Cristin Milioti, “The Penguin”

Rashida Jones, “Black Mirror”

Michelle Williams, “Dying for Sex”

Supporting Actor, Drama

Zach Cherry, “Severance”

Walton Goggins, “The White Lotus”

Jason Isaacs, “The White Lotus”

James Marsden, “Paradise”

Sam Rockwell, “The White Lotus”

John Turturro, “Severance”

Tramell Tillman, “Severance”

Supporting Actress, Drama

Patricia Arquette, “Severance”

Carrie Coon, “The White Lotus”

Katherine LaNasa, “The Pitt”

Julianne Nicholson, “Paradise”

Parker Posey, “The White Lotus”

Natasha Rothwell, “The White Lotus”

Aimee Lou Wood, “The White Lotus”

Supporting Actor, Comedy

Ike Barinholtz, “The Studio”

Paul W. Downs, “Hacks”

Harrison Ford, “Shrinking”

Jeff Hiller, “Somebody Somewhere”

Ebon Moss-Bachrach, “The Bear”

Michael Urie, “Shrinking”

Bowen Yang, “Saturday Night Live”

Supporting Actress, Comedy

Liza Colón-Zayas, “The Bear”

Hannah Einbinder, “Hacks”

Kathryn Hahn, “The Studio”

Janelle James, “Abbott Elementary”

Catherine O’Hara, “The Studio”

Sheryl Lee Ralph, “Abbott Elementary”

Jessica Williams, “Shrinking”

Supporting Actor, Limited Series or Movie

Javier Bardem, “Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story”

Bill Camp, “Presumed Innocent”

Owen Cooper, “Adolescence”

Rob Delaney, “Dying for Sex”

Peter Sarsgaard, “Presumed Innocent”

Ashley Walters, “Adolescence”

Supporting Actress, Limited Series or Movie

Erin Doherty, “Adolescence”

Ruth Negga, “Presumed Innocent”

Deirdre O’Connell, “The Penguin”

Chloë Sevigny, “Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story”

Jenny Slate, “Dying for Sex”

Christine Tremarco, “Adolescence”

Comedy Guest Actor

Jon Bernthal, “The Bear”

Bryan Cranston, “The Studio”

Dave Franco, “The Studio”

Ron Howard, “The Studio”

Martin Scorsese, “The Studio”

Anthony Mackie, “The Studio”

Comedy Guest Actress

Olivia Colman, “The Bear”

Jamie Lee Curtis, “The Bear”

Cynthia Erivo, “Poker Face”

Robby Hoffman, “Hacks”

Zoe Kravitz, “The Studio”

Julianne Nicholson, “Hacks”

Drama Guest Actor

Giancarlo Esposito, “The Boys”

Scott Glenn, “The White Lotus”

Shawn Hatosy, “The Pitt”

Joe Pantoliano, “The Last of Us”

Forest Whitaker, “Andor”

Jeffrey Wright, “The Last of Us”

Drama Guest Actress

Jane Alexander, “Severance”

Gwendoline Christie, “Severance”

Kaitlyn Dever, “The Last of Us”

Cherry Jones, “The Handmaid’s Tale”

Catherine O’Hara, “The Last of Us”

Variety Scripted Series

“Last Week Tonight With John Oliver”

“Saturday Night Live”

Host for a Reality/Competition Program

RuPaul Charles, “RuPaul’s Drag Race”

Alan Cumming, “The Traitors”

Kristen Kish, “Top Chef”

Jeff Probst, “Survivor”

The Sharks, “Shark Tank”

TV Movie

“Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy”

“The Gorge”

“Mountainhead”

“Nonnas”

“Rebel Ridge”

Animated Program

“Arcane: League of Legends”

“Bob’s Burgers”

“Common Side Effects”

“Love, Death + Robots”

“The Simpsons”

Variety Special

“Ali Wong: Single Lady”

“Adam Sandler: Love You”

“Bill Burr: Drop Dead Years”

“Conan O’Brien: The Kennedy Center Mark Twain Prize For American Humor”

“Sarah Silverman: PostMortem”

“Your Friend, Nate Bargatze”

Documentary or Nonfiction Special

“Deaf President Now!”

“Martha”

“Pee-Wee as Himself”

“Sly Lives! (aka the Burden of Black Genius)”

“Will & Harper”

Documentary or Nonfiction Series

“Chef’s Table”

“100 Foot Wave”

“Simone Biles: Rising”

“SNL 50: Beyond Saturday Night”

“Social Studies”

Reality or Competition Program

“The Amazing Race”

“RuPaul’s Drag Race”

“Survivor”

“Top Chef”

“The Traitors”

Variety Talk Series

“The Daily Show”

“Jimmy Kimmel Live!”

“The Late Show With Stephen Colbert”

Directing for a Drama Series

Janus Metz, “Andor” (“Who Are You?”)

Amanda Marsalis, “The Pitt” (6:00 P.M.)

John Wells, “The Pitt” (“7:00 A.M.”)

Jessica Lee Gagné, “Severance” (“Chikhai Bardo”)

Ben Stiller, “Severance” (“Cold Harbor”)

Adam Randall, “Slow Horses” (“Hello Goodbye”)

Mike White, “The White Lotus” (“Amor Fati”)

Directing for a Comedy Series

Ayo Edebiri, “The Bear” (“Napkins”)

Lucia Aniello, “Hacks” (“A Slippery Slope”)

James Burrows, “Mid-Century Modern” (“Here’s to You, Mrs. Schneiderman”)

Nathan Fielder, “The Rehearsal” (“Pilot’s Code”)

Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg, “The Studio” (“The Oner”)

Directing for a Limited Series/TV Movie

Philip Barantini, “Adolescence”

Shannon Murphy, “Dying for Sex” (“It’s Not That Serious”)

Helen Shaver, “The Penguin” (“Cent’anni”)

Jennifer Getzinger, “The Penguin” (“A Great or Little Thing”)

Nicole Kassell, “Sirens” (“Exile”)

Leslie Linka Glatter, “Zero Day”

Writing for a Comedy Series

Quinta Brunson, “Abbott Elementary” (“Back to School”)

Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Down and Jen Statsky, “Hacks” (“A Slippery Slope”)

Nathan Fielder, Carrie Kemper, Adam Locke-Norton and Eric Notarnicola, “The Rehearsal” (“Pilot’s Code”)

Hannah Bos, Paul Thureen and Bridget Everett, “Somebody Somewhere” (“AGG”)

Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, Peter Huyck, Alex Gregory and Frida Perez, “The Studio” (“The Promotion”)

Sam Johnson, Sarah Naftalis and Paul Simms, “What We Do in the Shadows” (“The Finale”)

Writing for a Drama Series

Dan Gilroy, “Andor”

Joe Sachs, “The Pitt” (“2:00 P.M.”)

R. Scott Gemmill, “The Pitt” (“7:00 A.M.)

Dan Erikson, “Severance” (“Cold Harbor”)

Will Smith, “Slow Horses” (“Hello Goodbye”)

Mike White, “The White Lotus” (“Full-Moon Party”)

Writing for a Limited Series, Movie or Drama Special

Jack Thorne and Stephen Graham, “Adolescence”

Charlie Brooker and Bisha K. Ali, “Black Mirror” (“Common People”)

Kim Rosenstock and Elizabeth Meriwether, “Dying for Sex” (“Good Value Diet Soda”)

Lauren LeFranc, “The Penguin” (“A Great or Little Thing”)

Joshua Zetumer, “Say Nothing” (“The People in the Dirt”)

Writing for a Variety Special

“Conan O’Brien: The Kennedy Center Mark Twain Prize For American Humor”

“Cunk on Life”

“Sarah Silverman: PostMortem”

“Your Friend, Nate Bargatze”

“SNL50: The Anniversary Special”

Writing for a Variety Series

“The Daily Show”

“Saturday Night Live”