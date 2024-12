Ο φαλακρός αετός είναι και επίσημα το εθνικό πουλί της Αμερικής

Sam, a bald eagle ,and his long-time trainer, Eddie Annal, stand on the field during the national anthem before a baseball game between the Pittsburgh Pirates and the Cincinnati Reds on Tuesday, June 25, 2024, in Cincinnati. The Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Gardens announced Sam's retirement after zoo veterinarians determined the bald eagle had cataracts. Sam has been flying from the outfield to the mound before home games for two decades. () 2024 Carolyn Kaster/AP Photo