ΟΗΕ: Yπέρ της “πλήρους ένταξης” της Παλαιστίνης – Οργή από το Ισραήλ

FILE - Palestinians line up for free food during the ongoing Israeli air and ground offensive on the Gaza Strip in Rafah, Jan. 9, 2024. A top U.N. official said Friday, May 3, 2024, that hard-hit northern Gaza was now in “full-blown famine" after more than six months of war between Israel and Hamas and severe Israeli restrictions on food deliveries to the Palestinian territory. ( 2024 Hatem Ali, File/AP Photo