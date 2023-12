Τρομοκρατικό χτύπημα στις Φιλιππίνες: Τέσσερις νεκροί από έκρηξη σε καθολική λειτουργία

EDS NOTE: GRAPHIC CONTENT - In this handout photo provided by the Provincial Government of Lanao Del Sur - Public Information Office, law enforcers conduct an investigation at the site of an explosion in Marawi city, southern Philippines on Sunday Dec. 3, 2023. A powerful explosion believed caused by a bomb ripped through a Catholic Mass and killed several people and wounded dozens of others Sunday in a predominantly Muslim city in the southern Philippines, officials said. (Provincial Government of Lanao Del Sur - Public Information Office via AP) AP PHOTO Provincial Government of Lanao Del Sur