Μεγάλη Βρετανία: Πώς τα fake news πυροδότησαν την ακροδεξιά βία

epa11510717 Workers remove debris from the scene after a night of disorder in Southport, Britain, 31 July 2024. Merseyside Police have issued a statement that 22 Police officers were injured during a night of violent disorder in Southport, which also saw police and civilian vehicles set on fire, bricks thrown at a mosque and a wall knocked down. Right-wing protesters gathered near to the scene of a stabbing attack in the belief that the perpetrator was a muslim asylum seeker after rumours of the attackers identity spread online. EPA/ADAM VAUGHAN ADAM VAUGHAN/EPA/ΑΠΕ-ΜΠΕ