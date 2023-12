Natalia Satina, right, widow of the Russian-born pianist, conductor and composer, Sergei Rachmaninoff, makes a recording with pianist Vladimir Horowitz at the State Department office in New York, March 26, 1947. The recording will be broadcast by shortwave radio to Russia by the State Department to commemorate the fourth anniversary of the death of Rachmaninoff. The broadcast is part of "The Voice of the United States of America" program. (AP Photo/John Lindsay) AP Photo