Το 2025 σηματοδοτεί τριάντα χρόνια από τη γενοκτονία στη ΣρεμπρένιτσαFour hundred Dutch UN soldiers had the task of defending the territory of Srebrenica, declared an area under international protection. But it didn't happen. When Serbian troops on 11 July 1995 occupied Srebrenica under the command of General Mladic, UN soldiers retreated here to their base in Potocari and did not defend the city. The UN commands did not make the fighters intervene to stop the Serbs thus allowing the massacre. The coffins are covered with green canvas, inside there are the few remains of the killed person. A tag with a number remembers its name. Family members and relatives look for their loved one's coffin. They caress her, someone sits next to them and stays there for hours. istockphoto