French presidential candidate Emmanuel Macron is silouheted as he visits the Rungis wholesale food market, south of Paris, Tuesday April 18, 2017. Macron, an independent centrist with pro-business, pro-European views, is among the front-runners in France's unpredictable presidential race. The top two vote-getters in the first round Sunday will advance to the May 7 presidential runoff. (Philippe Wojazer; Pool via AP)