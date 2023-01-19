BAFTA 2023: Ανακοινώθηκαν οι υποψηφιότητες των βραβείων - Σάρωσε το "All Quiet on the Western Front"

Ανακοινώθηκαν οι φετινές υποψηφιότητες για τα βραβεία της Βρετανικής Ακαδημίας Κινηματογραφικών και Τηλεοπτικών Τεχνών, BAFTA, με το γερμανικό αντιπολεμικό δράμα “All Quiet on the Western Front” (που αναμένεται να είναι τελικά το ισχυρότερο χαρτί του Netflix στα φετινά Όσκαρ) να οδηγεί την κούρσα με 14 υποψηφιότητες.
Το έπος του Πρώτου Παγκοσμίου Πολέμου βασίζεται στη νέα μεταφορά του μυθιστορήματος του Έριχ Μαρία Ρεμάρκ από το 1928 στην οθόνη και εξελίσσεται σε μεγάλο φαβορί, αποσπώντας ιδιαίτερα θετικά σχόλια και κριτικές.
Ακολουθούν με 10 υποψηφιότητες οι ταινίες "Τα Πνεύματα του Ινισέριν" (The Banshees of Inisherin) και "Τα Πάντα Όλα" (Everything Everywhere All At Once). Επόμενες στη λίστα με τις περισσότερες υποψηφιότητες για βραβείο BAFTA είναι οι ταινίες Elvis με 9 και Tár με 5 υποψηφιότητες.
Η τελετή των Βραβείων Κινηματογράφου EE BAFTA 2023 θα λάβει χώρα την Κυριακή 19 Φεβρουαρίου 2023 με τον βραβευμένο ηθοποιό, παρουσιαστή και συγγραφέα Richard E. Grant να αναλαμβάνει την παρουσίαση της τελετής και την Alison Hammond να παρουσιάζει από ένα νέο στούντιο BAFTA – που θα προσφέρει στους τηλεθεατές μια εμπειρία πρόσβασης σε όλες τις περιοχές μιας από τις μεγαλύτερες βραδιές στον κινηματογράφο.
Για πρώτη φορά, η τελετή θα αποκαλύψει τους νικητές των τεσσάρων τελικών κατηγοριών ζωντανά, επιτρέποντας στο κοινό στο σπίτι να ζήσει την αγωνία μαζί με τους υποψήφιους.
All Quiet on the Western Front
The Banshees of Inisherin
Elvis
Everything Everywhere All At Once
Tár
Aftersun
The Banshees of Inisherin
Brian And Charles
Empire of Light
Good Luck to You, Leo Grande
Living
Roald Dahl's Matilda The Musical
See How They Run
The Swimmers
The Wonder
Cate Blanchett, Tár
Viola Davis, The Woman King
Danielle Deadwyler, Till
Ana De Armas, Blonde
Emma Thompson in Good Luck to You, Leo Grande
Michelle Yeoh in Everything Everywhere All At Once
Austin Butler, Elvis
Brendan Fraser, The Whale
Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin
Daryl McCormack, Good Luck to You, Leo Grande
Paul Mescal, Aftersun
Bill Nighy, Living
Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Hong Chau, The Whale
Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin
Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All At Once
Dolly De Leon, Triangle of Sadness
Carey Mulligan, She Said
Brendan Gleeson, The Banshees of Inisherin
Barry Keoghan, The Banshees of Inisherin
Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All At Once
Eddie Redmayne, The Good Nurse
Albrecht Schuch, All Quiet on the Western Front
Micheal Ward, Empire of Light
All Quiet on the Western Front, Edward Berger
The Banshees of Inisherin, Martin McDonagh
Decision To Leave, Park Chan-wook
Everything Everywhere All At Once, Daniel Kwan/Daniel Scheinert
Tár, Todd Field
The Woman King, Gina Prince-Bythewood
Aimee Lou Wood
Daryl McCormack
Emma Mackey
Naomi Ackie
Sheila Atim
Aftersun
Blue Jean
Electric Malady
Good Luck to You, Leo Grande
Rebellion
All Quiet on the Western Front
Argentina, 1985
Corsage
Decision To Leave
The Quiet GirlDocumentary
All That Breathes
All the Beauty and the Bloodshed
Fire of Love
Moonage Daydream
Navalny
Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio
Marcel the Shell with Shoes On
Puss in Boots: The Last Wish
Turning Red
The Banshees of Inisherin
Everything Everywhere All At Once
The Fabelmans
Tár
Triangle of Sadness
All Quiet on the Western Front
Living
The Quiet Girl
She Said
The Whale
All Quiet on the Western Front
Babylon
The Banshees of Inisherin
Everything Everywhere All At Once
Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio
Aftersun
All Quiet on the Western Front
Elvis
Everything Everywhere All At Once
Triangle of Sadness
All Quiet on the Western Front
The Batman
Elvis
Empire of Light
Top Gun: Maverick
All Quiet on the Western Front
Amsterdam
Babylon
Elvis
Mrs. Harris Goes To Paris
All Quiet on the Western Front
The Banshees of Inisherin
Elvis
Everything Everywhere All At Once
Top Gun: Maverick
All Quiet on the Western Front
Babylon
The Batman
Elvis
Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio
All Quiet on the Western Front
The Batman
Elvis
Roald Dahl's Matilda The Musical
The Whale
All Quiet on the Western Front
Avatar: The Way of Water
Elvis
Tár
Top Gun: Maverick
All Quiet on the Western Front
Avatar: The Way of Water
The Batman
Everything Everywhere All At Once
Top Gun: Maverick
The Ballad Of Olive Morris
Bazigaga
Bus Girl
A Drifting Up
An Irish Goodbye
The Boy, the Mole, the Fox, and the Horse
Middle Watch
Your Mountain is Waiting
