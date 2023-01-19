BAFTA 2023: Ανακοινώθηκαν οι υποψηφιότητες των βραβείων - Σάρωσε το "All Quiet on the Western Front"

Ανακοινώθηκαν οι φετινές υποψηφιότητες για τα βραβεία της Βρετανικής Ακαδημίας Κινηματογραφικών και Τηλεοπτικών Τεχνών, BAFTA, με το γερμανικό αντιπολεμικό δράμα “All Quiet on the Western Front” (που αναμένεται να είναι τελικά το ισχυρότερο χαρτί του Netflix στα φετινά Όσκαρ) να οδηγεί την κούρσα με 14 υποψηφιότητες.

Το έπος του Πρώτου Παγκοσμίου Πολέμου βασίζεται στη νέα μεταφορά του μυθιστορήματος του Έριχ Μαρία Ρεμάρκ από το 1928 στην οθόνη και εξελίσσεται σε μεγάλο φαβορί, αποσπώντας ιδιαίτερα θετικά σχόλια και κριτικές.

ADVERTISING

Ακολουθούν με 10 υποψηφιότητες οι ταινίες "Τα Πνεύματα του Ινισέριν" (The Banshees of Inisherin) και "Τα Πάντα Όλα" (Everything Everywhere All At Once). Επόμενες στη λίστα με τις περισσότερες υποψηφιότητες για βραβείο BAFTA είναι οι ταινίες Elvis με 9 και Tár με 5 υποψηφιότητες.

Η τελετή των Βραβείων Κινηματογράφου EE BAFTA 2023 θα λάβει χώρα την Κυριακή 19 Φεβρουαρίου 2023 με τον βραβευμένο ηθοποιό, παρουσιαστή και συγγραφέα Richard E. Grant να αναλαμβάνει την παρουσίαση της τελετής και την Alison Hammond να παρουσιάζει από ένα νέο στούντιο BAFTA – που θα προσφέρει στους τηλεθεατές μια εμπειρία πρόσβασης σε όλες τις περιοχές μιας από τις μεγαλύτερες βραδιές στον κινηματογράφο.

Για πρώτη φορά, η τελετή θα αποκαλύψει τους νικητές των τεσσάρων τελικών κατηγοριών ζωντανά, επιτρέποντας στο κοινό στο σπίτι να ζήσει την αγωνία μαζί με τους υποψήφιους.

Αναλυτικά η πλήρης λίστα των υποψηφιοτήτων:

-Καλύτερη Ταινία

All Quiet on the Western Front

The Banshees of Inisherin

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All At Once

Tár

-Καλύτερη Βρετανική Ταινία

Aftersun

The Banshees of Inisherin

Brian And Charles

Empire of Light

Good Luck to You, Leo Grande

Living

Roald Dahl's Matilda The Musical

See How They Run

The Swimmers

The Wonder

-Α’ Γυναικείος Ρόλος



Cate Blanchett, Tár

Viola Davis, The Woman King

Danielle Deadwyler, Till

Ana De Armas, Blonde

Emma Thompson in Good Luck to You, Leo Grande

Michelle Yeoh in Everything Everywhere All At Once

-Α’ Ανδρικός Ρόλος

Austin Butler, Elvis

Brendan Fraser, The Whale

Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin

Daryl McCormack, Good Luck to You, Leo Grande

Paul Mescal, Aftersun

Bill Nighy, Living

-Β’ Γυναικείος Ρόλος



Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Hong Chau, The Whale

Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin

Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All At Once

Dolly De Leon, Triangle of Sadness

Carey Mulligan, She Said

-Β ’ Ανδρικός Ρόλος

Brendan Gleeson, The Banshees of Inisherin

Barry Keoghan, The Banshees of Inisherin

Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All At Once

Eddie Redmayne, The Good Nurse

Albrecht Schuch, All Quiet on the Western Front

Micheal Ward, Empire of Light

-Καλύτερη Σκηνοθεσία

All Quiet on the Western Front, Edward Berger

The Banshees of Inisherin, Martin McDonagh

Decision To Leave, Park Chan-wook

Everything Everywhere All At Once, Daniel Kwan/Daniel Scheinert

Tár, Todd Field

The Woman King, Gina Prince-Bythewood

-Καλύτερ@ Ανερχόμεν@ Ηθοποιός

Aimee Lou Wood

Daryl McCormack

Emma Mackey

Naomi Ackie

Sheila Atim

-Καλύτερο Ντεμπούτο Βρετανού Σεναριογράφου, Σκηνοθέτη, Παραγωγού

Aftersun

Blue Jean

Electric Malady

Good Luck to You, Leo Grande

Rebellion

- Καλύτερη Μη-Αγγλόφωνη Ταινία

All Quiet on the Western Front

Argentina, 1985

Corsage

Decision To Leave

The Quiet GirlDocumentary

All That Breathes

All the Beauty and the Bloodshed

Fire of Love

Moonage Daydream

Navalny

- Καλύτερη Ταινία Κινουμένων Σχεδίων

Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio

Marcel the Shell with Shoes On

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish

Turning Red

-Πρωτότυπου σεναρίου

The Banshees of Inisherin

Everything Everywhere All At Once

The Fabelmans

Tár

Triangle of Sadness

- Διασκευασμένου σεναρίου

All Quiet on the Western Front

Living

The Quiet Girl

She Said

The Whale

-Καλύτερη Μουσική



All Quiet on the Western Front

Babylon

The Banshees of Inisherin

Everything Everywhere All At Once

Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio

- Καλύτερο Καστ

Aftersun

All Quiet on the Western Front

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All At Once

Triangle of Sadness

-Καλύτερη Φωτογραφία



All Quiet on the Western Front

The Batman

Elvis

Empire of Light

Top Gun: Maverick

-Κοστούμια

All Quiet on the Western Front

Amsterdam

Babylon

Elvis

Mrs. Harris Goes To Paris

-Καλύτερο Μονταζ

All Quiet on the Western Front

The Banshees of Inisherin

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All At Once

Top Gun: Maverick

-Καλύτερα Σκηνικά

All Quiet on the Western Front

Babylon

The Batman

Elvis

Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio

- Καλύτερο Μακιγιάζ - Μαλλιά

All Quiet on the Western Front

The Batman

Elvis

Roald Dahl's Matilda The Musical

The Whale

- Καλύτερος Ήχος

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

Elvis

Tár

Top Gun: Maverick

- Καλύτερα Εφέ

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

The Batman

Everything Everywhere All At Once

Top Gun: Maverick

- Καλύτερη Βρετανική Ταινία Μικρού Μήκους

The Ballad Of Olive Morris

Bazigaga

Bus Girl

A Drifting Up

An Irish Goodbye

- Καλύτερη Βρετανική Ταινία Κινουμένων Σχεδίων Μικρού Μήκους

The Boy, the Mole, the Fox, and the Horse

Middle Watch

Your Mountain is Waiting

Ακολουθήστε το News247.gr στο Google News και μάθετε πρώτοι όλες τις ειδήσεις