Είναι επίσημο: Έρχεται το Spider-Man 4 με τον Tom Holland

FILE - Tom Holland arrives at the premiere of "Spider-Man: No Way Home" at the Regency Village Theater on Monday, Dec. 13, 2021, in Los Angeles. “Spider-Man: No Way Home” has swung back on top of the box office during a holiday weekend where American theaters aimed to lure moviegoers with discounted $3 tickets. Tom Holland (φωτογραφία αρχείου) (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)