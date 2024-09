Έρχεται νέα ταινία Lord of the Rings: Επιστρέφει ο Ίαν ΜακΚέλεν στον ρόλο του Γκάνταλφ;

FILE - This Dec. 6, 2012 file photo shows Ian McKellen attending the premiere of his film, "The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey" at the Ziegfeld Theatre in New York. Repeated filming delays almost caused Ian McKellen to quit his reprise as Gandalf the Grey in "The Hobbit" trilogy, a prequel to "The Lord of the Rings" in which he first played the wily wizard. But McKellen decided he “must do it” for both the fans and himself, despite his various doubts about returning to the role. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, file)