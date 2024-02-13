Oscar Luncheon 2024: Ο Λάνθιμος με την Έμα Στόουν και το αναπάντεχο “τετ-α-τετ” που είχε ο Ράιαν Γκόσλινγκ

Υποψήφιοι ηθοποιοί, κινηματογραφιστές και διασημότητες συναντήθηκαν στο εμβληματικό ξενοδοχείο Beverly Hilton στο Λος Άντζελες για το καθιερωμένο ετήσιο γεύμα των Όσκαρ. Όσα έγιναν.
Ένας μήνας μάς χωρίζει από την 96η Τελετή Απονομής των Βραβείων Όσκαρ, της υψηλότερης διάκρισης στη βιομηχανία του κινηματογράφου και το βράδυ της Δευτέρας (12/02) πραγματοποιήθηκε το καθιερωμένο ετήσιο γεύμα της Ακαδημίας Κινηματογραφικών Τεχνών και Επιστημών.
Πλήθος διασημοτήτων, υποψήφιοι ηθοποιοί και σκηνοθέτες συναντήθηκαν στο εμβληματικό ξενοδοχείο Beverly Hilton στο Λος Άντζελες και όπως ήταν αναμενόμενο, η βραδιά τα είχε όλα.
Η εκδήλωση ξεκίνησε με τον DeVon Franklin, μέλος του Διοικητικού Συμβουλίου, ο οποίος ανακοίνωσε ονομαστικά τους παρευρισκόμενους, ξεκινώντας με τη συνθέτρια Laura Karpman της ταινίας “American Fiction” και ολοκληρώνοντας με τον ταλαντούχο Ρόμπερτ Ντάουνι Τζούνιορ που είναι υποψήφιος για το βραβείο του Β’ ανδρικού ρόλου στην ταινία “Oppenheimer“.’
Οι μεγαλύτεροι αστέρες του Χόλιγουντ και τα πιο πολυσυζητημένα πρόσωπα για φέτος, έκαναν… προθέρμανση και περπάτησαν στο κόκκινο χαλί της εκδήλωσης.
Η Έμμα Στόουν συνοδευόμενη από τον Έλληνα σκηνοθέτη Γιώργο Λάνθιμο, η Μάργκο Ρόμπι, ο Ράιαν Γκόσλινγκ, ο Μπράντλει Κούπερ, ο Μαρκ Ράφαλο, ο Ρόμπερτ Ντάουνι Τζούνιορ, ο Κίλιαν Μέρφι, η Έμιλι Μπλαντ ήταν μόνο μερικοί από τους ηθοποιούς που έδωσαν το παρών στο γεύμα.
Ωστόσο, ο σταρ της ημέρας ήταν άλλος.
Και αυτός δεν ήταν άλλος από τον αξιαγάπητο σκύλο από την ταινία “Ανατομία μιας πτώσης”.
Ο Messi, ο σκύλος ηθοποιός που υποδύεται τον Snoop στην ταινία της Justine Triet, έκλεψε τις καρδιές σχεδόν όλων των υποψηφίων που ήταν παρόντες.
Από τον Ράιαν Γκόσλινγκ και την Αμέρικα Φερέρα της “Barbie” μέχρι τη Billie Eilish, όλοι φάνηκαν να μαγεύονται από το συμπαθές τετράποδο, με την κάμερα να καταγράφει την επική αντίδραση του Ράιαν Γκόσλινγκ στο αναπάντεχο αυτό “τετ-α-τε”.
Η χρονιά του Oppenheimer και οι ηχηρές απουσίες
Το κινηματογραφικό αριστούργημα του Κρίστοφερ Νόλαν έχει κατακτήσει τις καρδιές πολλών, με τις συζητήσεις μεταξύ των υποψηφίων να απηχούν το συναίσθημα ότι αυτή “είναι η χρονιά του “Oppenheimer“”.
Μένει να φανεί πόσα χρυσά αγαλματίδια θα κερδίσει στην 96η Τελετή Απονομής.
Εκτός όμως από τις λαμπερές παρουσίες, το γεύμα είχε και ηχηρές απουσίες, μεταξύ αυτών η υποψήφια για το Όσκαρ Β’ Γυναικείου ρόλου Ντανιέλ Μπρουκς από το “The Color Purple”, η οποία δεν μπόρεσε να παραστεί λόγω υποχρεώσεων για γυρίσματα στη Νέα Ζηλανδία.
Επιπλέον, απουσίαζαν οι υποψήφιοι Τζόναθαν Γκλέιζερ (“Η ζώνη ενδιαφέροντος”), Τζόντι Φόστερ (“Nyad”), Ρόμπερτ ντε Νίρο (“Killers of the Flower Moon”) και Χαγιάο Μιγιαζάκι (“The Boy and the Heron”).
Δείτε εικόνες από το 96ο Luncheon των Όσκαρ:
Yorgos Lanthimos and Emma Stone arrive at the 96th Academy Awards Oscar nominees luncheon on Monday, Feb. 12, 2024, at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
Yorgos Lanthimos and Emma Stone arrive at the 96th Academy Awards Oscar nominees luncheon on Monday, Feb. 12, 2024, at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
Tom Ackerley and Margot Robbie arrive at the 96th Academy Awards Oscar nominees luncheon on Monday, Feb. 12, 2024, at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
Robert Downey Jr, from left, Emily Blunt and Cillian Murphy, arrives at the 96th Academy Awards Oscar nominees luncheon on Monday, Feb. 12, 2024, at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
Margot Robbie arrives at the 96th Academy Awards Oscar nominees luncheon on Monday, Feb. 12, 2024, at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
Cillian Murphy arrives at the 96th Academy Awards Oscar nominees luncheon on Monday, Feb. 12, 2024, at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
Michelle Mizner, from left, Mstyslav Chernov and Raney Aronson-Rath arrive at the 96th Academy Awards Oscar nominees luncheon on Monday, Feb. 12, 2024, at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
Bradley Cooper arrives at the 96th Academy Awards Oscar nominees luncheon on Monday, Feb. 12, 2024, at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
Robert Downey Jr arrives at the 96th Academy Awards Oscar nominees luncheon on Monday, Feb. 12, 2024, at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
America Ferrera arrives at the 96th Academy Awards Oscar nominees luncheon on Monday, Feb. 12, 2024, at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
Jeffrey Wright arrives at the 96th Academy Awards Oscar nominees luncheon on Monday, Feb. 12, 2024, at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
Robert Downey Jr arrives at the 96th Academy Awards Oscar nominees luncheon on Monday, Feb. 12, 2024, at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
Emily Blunt arrives at the 96th Academy Awards Oscar nominees luncheon on Monday, Feb. 12, 2024, at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
Margot Robbie arrives at the 96th Academy Awards Oscar nominees luncheon on Monday, Feb. 12, 2024, at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
Billie Eilish arrives at the 96th Academy Awards Oscar nominees luncheon on Monday, Feb. 12, 2024, at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
Carey Mulligan arrives at the 96th Academy Awards Oscar nominees luncheon on Monday, Feb. 12, 2024, at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
Kristie Macosko Krieger arrives at the 96th Academy Awards Oscar nominees luncheon on Monday, Feb. 12, 2024, at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
Greta Gerwig arrives at the 96th Academy Awards Oscar nominees luncheon on Monday, Feb. 12, 2024, at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
Finneas O'Connell and Billie Eilish arrive at the 96th Academy Awards Oscar nominees luncheon on Monday, Feb. 12, 2024, at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
Ryan Gosling arrives at the 96th Academy Awards Oscar nominees luncheon on Monday, Feb. 12, 2024, at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
Mark Ruffalo arrives at the 96th Academy Awards Oscar nominees luncheon on Monday, Feb. 12, 2024, at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
Da'Vine Joy Randolph arrives at the 96th Academy Awards Oscar nominees luncheon on Monday, Feb. 12, 2024, at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
Mark Ronson arrives at the 96th Academy Awards Oscar nominees luncheon on Monday, Feb. 12, 2024, at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
Robert Downey Jr, from left, talks with Emily Blunt as Cillian Murphy, looks on, as they arrive at the 96th Academy Awards Oscar nominees luncheon on Monday, Feb. 12, 2024, at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
Emma Stone, left, and Yorgos Lanthimos attend the 96th Academy Awards Oscar nominees luncheon on Monday, Feb. 12, 2024, at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Danny Moloshok/Invision/AP)
Brittany Snow attends the 96th Academy Awards Oscar nominees luncheon on Monday, Feb. 12, 2024, at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Danny Moloshok/Invision/AP)
Bradley Cooper, left, and Emma Stone attend the 96th Academy Awards Oscar nominees luncheon on Monday, Feb. 12, 2024, at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Danny Moloshok/Invision/AP)
Steven Spielberg, left, and Ryan Gosling attend the 96th Academy Awards Oscar nominees luncheon on Monday, Feb. 12, 2024, at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Danny Moloshok/Invision/AP)
Emma Stone, left, and Bradley Cooper attend the 96th Academy Awards Oscar nominees luncheon on Monday, Feb. 12, 2024, at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Danny Moloshok/Invision/AP)
Emma Stone, from left, Yorgos Lanthimos, and Colman Domingo attend the 96th Academy Awards Oscar nominees luncheon on Monday, Feb. 12, 2024, at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Danny Moloshok/Invision/AP)
Da'Vine Joy Randolph, left, and Martin Scorsese attend the 96th Academy Awards Oscar nominees luncheon on Monday, Feb. 12, 2024, at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Danny Moloshok/Invision/AP)
Mark Ruffalo poses for a portrait during the 96th Academy Awards Oscar nominees luncheon on Monday, Feb. 12, 2024, at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
Cillian Murphy poses for a portrait during the 96th Academy Awards Oscar nominees luncheon on Monday, Feb. 12, 2024, at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
Cillian Murphy, left, and Ludwig Goransson pose for a portrait during the 96th Academy Awards Oscar nominees luncheon on Monday, Feb. 12, 2024, at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
Jeffrey Wright poses for a portrait during the 96th Academy Awards Oscar nominees luncheon on Monday, Feb. 12, 2024, at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
Mstyslav Chernov poses for a portrait during the 96th Academy Awards Oscar nominees luncheon on Monday, Feb. 12, 2024, at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
Barbie Kyagulanyi, left, and Bobi Wine pose for a portrait during the 96th Academy Awards Oscar nominees luncheon on Monday, Feb. 12, 2024, at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
Koji Yakusho poses for a portrait during the 96th Academy Awards Oscar nominees luncheon on Monday, Feb. 12, 2024, at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
Ludwig Goransson poses for a portrait during the 96th Academy Awards Oscar nominees luncheon on Monday, Feb. 12, 2024, at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
Mark Ronson poses for a portrait during the 96th Academy Awards Oscar nominees luncheon on Monday, Feb. 12, 2024, at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)