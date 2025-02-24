Justin Bieber: Απαντά στις φήμες περί υποτροπής στη χρήση ουσιών

Οι τελευταίες δημόσιες εμφανίσεις του Justin Bieber ανησύχησαν τους φαν του ενώ οι φήμες για υποτροπή στα ναρκωτικά φούντωσαν.
Ο Justin Bieber είχε προκαλέσει ανησυχία στους θαυμαστές του έπειτα από τις δημόσιες εμφανίσεις του στην Νέα Υόρκη και το Λος Άντζελες, όπου φαινόταν καταβεβλημένος.
Αμέσως άρχισαν να ξεπηδούν σχόλια στο διαδίκτυο πως ο σταρ της ποπ, που είχε ξεπεράσει την κατάχρηση χαπιών και άλλων παράνομων ουσιών το 2014, είχε υποτροπιάσει. Ωστόσο, ο ίδιος έσπευσε να διαψεύσει τις φήμες.
Μιλώντας στο TMZ, εκπρόσωπός του δήλωσε πως η φημολογία είναι «απολύτως αναληθής» και ότι ο Justin Bieber βρίσκεται «σε μια από τις καλύτερες φάσεις της ζωής του».
@signal.news Justin Bieber breaks silence to explain truth behind his disheveled look amid fan fears of hard drug use Justin Bieber shut down speculation that he is using drugs after recently sparking concern about his health while stepping out in public looking gaunt and hollow-eyed. After numerous fans expressed worry for the superstar, who turns 31 next month, on social media, the Grammy winner’s rep set the record straight on how Bieber is really doing. ‘The recurring narrative that Justin is using hard drugs is absolutely not true,’ his rep told TMZ adding that his client is actually ‘in one of the best places in his life.’ At this time, he is focused on ‘actively parenting his newborn son’ Jack Blues, six months, with his wife, Hailey Bieber, and working on making new music. Bieber’s rep also explained that the new dad has endured a ‘very transformative’ past year, in which ‘he ended several close friendships and business relationships that no longer served him.’ As he prioritizes his marriage, fatherhood and creating art he’s passionate about, the star is said to feel drained by the rumors that he is struggling with his mental and physical health. His rep told the outlet that the reports are ‘exhausting and pitiful and shows that despite the obvious truth, people are committed to keeping negative, salacious, harmful narratives alive.’ Earlier this month, he left fans worried after he was seen looking red-eyed with dark circles around his eyes in New York City. Sources told TMZ, however, that his weary appearance was the result of a restless night recording in the studio and ‘caring for his son who was having trouble falling asleep as well.’ In 2020, Bieber bravely spoke out about his past experiences with drug addiction. In an episode of his documentary series Justin Bieber: Sessions, the performer revealed he first began smoking marijuana when he was ’12 or 13.’ By 13, he recalled launching to fame and the ‘overwhelming transition’ of navigating life in the spotlight as a young teenager. Eventually, he said he started to do ‘pretty heavy drugs’ and began depending on marijuana heavily, before also turning to alcohol. #JustinBieber #HealthRumors #BieberNews #CelebrityLife #HaileyBieber #biebernews #JustinBieberFans ♬ original sound – Signal News
Πρόσθεσαν ότι απολαμβάνει τον ρόλο του ως πατέρας παρέα με τη σύζυγό του Hailey Bieber, ενώ ταυτόχρονα απομακρύνει φιλίες και επαγγελματικές συνεργασίες που «δεν του προσέφεραν πλέον τίποτα».
Αποκάλυψαν επίσης ότι ο τραγουδιστής εργάζεται πάνω σε ένα μουσικό project – πέντε χρόνια μετά το τελευταίο του άλμπουμ, Justice.
@updatesbieberbr sim, era o meu sonho e o de vocês também! 😭 uma admiradora que estava ontem(18) na loja pop-up da rhode em los angeles, teve a oportunidade de contar a justin bieber sobre a elaboração de seus antigos photoshoots no qual ela participou! e, a reação dele foi tão incrível! imagina só encontrá-lo e poder ter uma conversa tão especial? 🥹🤍 ♬ suara asli – Zahraaaa🌸
Justin Bieber: Η αλήθεια πίσω από την εμφάνισή του
Ο εκπρόσωπος του Bieber εξήγησε ότι η κουρασμένη του όψη ήταν αποτέλεσμα μιας βραδινής ηχογράφησης στο στούντιο της Νέας Υόρκης. Το επόμενο πρωί απαθανατίστηκε νυσταγμένος, με μαύρους κύκλους κάτω από τα μάτια, κάτι που προέκυψε και από την προσπάθεια του να βάλει το μωρό του για ύπνο.
Η ομάδα του χαρακτήρισε τις φήμες περί πιθανής χρήσης ουσιών «αξιολύπητες», προσθέτοντας: «Αυτό δείχνει πως, παρά την προφανή αλήθεια, κάποιοι είναι αποφασισμένοι να διατηρούν ζωντανές αρνητικές, κακόβουλες και επιβλαβείς αφηγήσεις».