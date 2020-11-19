Game Awards 2020: Ποιες είναι οι υποψηφιότητες για το παιχνίδι της χρονιάς

Για τις 10 Δεκεμβρίου 2020 είναι προγραμματισμένη η εκδήλωση The Game Awards του Geoff Keighley με σκοπό να βραβευτούν τα κορυφαία παιχνίδια της τρομερής χρονιάς που διανύουμε, και πριν από λίγη ώρα ήρθαν στη δημοσιότητα όλες οι υποψηφιότητες ανά κατηγορία.

Σύμφωνα με το techgear.gr ο τίτλος του κορυφαίου video game για το 2020 θα παιχτεί μεταξύ των The Last of Us Part 2, Ghost of Tsushima, Final Fantasy 7 Remake, Hades, Doom Eternal και Animal Crossing: New Horizons, ενώ αξίζει να σημειωθεί πως η Sony Interactive Entertainment συγκέντρωσε τις περισσότερες υποψηφιότητες από κάθε άλλο publisher (συνολικά 22).

Ακολουθεί αναλυτικά η λίστα με τους υποψήφιους ανά κατηγορία για τα The Game Awards 2020.

GAME OF THE YEAR

Animal Crossing : New Horizons (Nintendo)

(Nintendo) Doom Eternal (id Software/Bethesda)

(id Software/Bethesda) Final Fantasy 7 Remake (Square Enix)

(Square Enix) Ghost of Tsushima (Sucker Punch/SIE)

(Sucker Punch/SIE) Hades (Supergiant Games)

(Supergiant Games) The Last of Us Part 2 (Naughty Dog/SIE)

BEST GAME DIRECTION

Final Fantasy 7 Remake (Square Enix)

(Square Enix) Ghost of Tsushima (Sucker Punch/SIE)

(Sucker Punch/SIE) Hades (Supergiant Games)

(Supergiant Games) Half-Life: Alyx (Valve)

(Valve) The Last of Us Part 2 (Naughty Dog/SIE)

BEST NARRATIVE

13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim (George Kamitani)

(George Kamitani) Final Fantasy 7 Remake (Kazushige Nojima, Motomu Toriyama, Hiroki Iwaki, Sachie Hirano)

(Kazushige Nojima, Motomu Toriyama, Hiroki Iwaki, Sachie Hirano) Ghost of Tsushima (Ian Ryan, Liz Albl, Patrick Downs, Jordan Lemos)

(Ian Ryan, Liz Albl, Patrick Downs, Jordan Lemos) Hades (Greg Kasavin)

(Greg Kasavin) The Last of Us Part 2 (Neil Druckmann, Halley Gross)

BEST ART DIRECTION

Final Fantasy 7 Remake (Square Enix)

(Square Enix) Ghost of Tsushima (Sucker Punch/SIE)

(Sucker Punch/SIE) Hades (Supergiant Games)

(Supergiant Games) Ori and the Will of the Wisps (Moon Studios/Xbox Game Studios)

(Moon Studios/Xbox Game Studios) The Last of Us Part 2 (Naughty Dog/SIE)

BEST SCORE AND MUSIC

Doom Eternal (Mick Gordon)

(Mick Gordon) Final Fantasy 7 Remake (Nobuo Uematsu, Masahi Hamauzu, Mitsuto Suzuki)

(Nobuo Uematsu, Masahi Hamauzu, Mitsuto Suzuki) Hades (Darren Korb)

(Darren Korb) Ori and the Will of the Wisps (Gareth Coker)

(Gareth Coker) The Last of Us Part 2 (Gustavo Santaolala, Mac Quale)

BEST AUDIO DESIGN

Doom Eternal (id Software/Bethesda)

(id Software/Bethesda) Half-Life : Alyx (Valve)

(Valve) Ghost of Tsushima (Sucker Punch/SIE)

(Sucker Punch/SIE) Resident Evil 3 (Capcom)

(Capcom) The Last of Us Part 2 (Naughty Dog/SIE)

BEST PERFORMANCE

Ashley Johnson as Ellie, The Last of Us Part 2

Laura Bailey as Abby, The Last of Us Part 2

Daisuke Tsuji as Jin Sakai, Ghost of Tsushima

Logan Cunningham as Hades, Hades

Nadji Jeter as Miles Morales, Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales

GAMES FOR IMPACT

If Found … (DREAMFELL/Annapurna)

(DREAMFELL/Annapurna) Kentucky Route Zero : TV Edition (Cardboad Computer/Annapurna)

(Cardboad Computer/Annapurna) Spiritfarer (Thunder Lotus Games)

(Thunder Lotus Games) Tel Me Why (Dontnod Entertainment/Xbox Game Studios)

(Dontnod Entertainment/Xbox Game Studios) Through the Darkest of Times (Paintbucket Games)

BEST ONGOING

Apex Legends (Respawn/EA)

(Respawn/EA) Destiny 2 (Bungie)

(Bungie) Call of Duty Warzone (Infinity Ward/Activision)

(Infinity Ward/Activision) Fortnite (Epic Games)

(Epic Games) No Man’s Sky (Hello Games)

BEST INDIE

Carrion (Phobia Game Studio)

(Phobia Game Studio) Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout (Mediatonic/Devolver)

(Mediatonic/Devolver) Hades (Supergiant Games)

(Supergiant Games) Spelunky 2 (Mossmouth)

(Mossmouth) Spiritfarer (Thunder Lotus Games)

BEST MOBILE

Among Us (InnerSloth)

(InnerSloth) Call of Duty Mobile (TiMi Studios/Activision)

(TiMi Studios/Activision) Genshin Impact (miHoYo)

(miHoYo) Legends of Runeterra (Riot Games)

(Riot Games) Pokémon Café Mix (Genius Sonority)

BEST COMMUNITY SUPPORT

Apex Legends (Respawn/EA)

(Respawn/EA) Destiny 2 (Bungie)

(Bungie) Fall Guys (Mediatonic/Devolver)

(Mediatonic/Devolver) Fortnite (Epic Games)

(Epic Games) No Man’s Sky (Hello Games)

(Hello Games) Valorant (Riot Games)

INNOVATION IN ACCESSIBILITY

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla (Ubisoft Montreal/Ubisoft)

(Ubisoft Montreal/Ubisoft) Grounded (Obsidian/Xbox Game Studios)

(Obsidian/Xbox Game Studios) HyperDot (Tribe Games)

(Tribe Games) The Last of Us Part 2 (Naughty Dog/SIE)

(Naughty Dog/SIE) Watch Dogs Legion (Ubisoft Toronto/Ubisoft)

BEST VR/AR

Dreams (Media Molecule/SIE)

(Media Molecule/SIE) Half-Life: Alyx (Valve)

(Valve) Marvel’s Iron Man VR (Camoflaj/SIE)

(Camoflaj/SIE) Star Wars: Squadrons (Motive Studios/EA)

(Motive Studios/EA) The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners (Skydance Interactive)

BEST ACTION

Doom Eternal (id Software/Bethesda)

(id Software/Bethesda) Hades (Supergiant Games)

(Supergiant Games) Half-Life: Alyx (Valve)

(Valve) Nioh 2 (Team Ninja)

(Team Ninja) Streets of Rage 4 (DotEmu)

BEST ACTION/ADVENTURE

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla (Ubisoft Montreal/Ubisoft)

(Ubisoft Montreal/Ubisoft) Ghost of Tsushima (Sucker Punch/SIE)

(Sucker Punch/SIE) Marvel’s Spider-Man : Miles Morales (Insomniac Games/SIE)

(Insomniac Games/SIE) Ori and the Will of the Wisps (Moon Studios/Xbox Game Studios)

(Moon Studios/Xbox Game Studios) Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order (Respawn/EA)

(Respawn/EA) The Last of Us Part 2 (Naughty Dog/SIE)

BEST ROLE PLAYING

Final Fantasy 7 Remake (Square Enix)

(Square Enix) Genshin Impact (miHoYo)

(miHoYo) Persona 5 Royal (Atlus, P Studios)

(Atlus, P Studios) Wasteland 3 (inXile Entertainment/Koch)

(inXile Entertainment/Koch) Yakuza: Like a Dragon (Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio/Sega)

BEST FIGHTING

Granblue Fantasy : Versus (Arc System Works/Cygames)

(Arc System Works/Cygames) Mortal Kombat 11 /Ultimate (NetherRealm Studios/WB Games)

(NetherRealm Studios/WB Games) Street Fighter 5 : Champion Edition (Dimps/Capcom)

(Dimps/Capcom) One Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows (Spike Chunsoft/Bandai-Namco)

(Spike Chunsoft/Bandai-Namco) Under Night In-Birth Exe: Late[cl-r] (French Bread/Arc System Works)

BEST FAMILY

Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo)

(Nintendo) Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time (Toys for Bob/Activision)

(Toys for Bob/Activision) Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout (Mediatonic/Devolver)

(Mediatonic/Devolver) Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit (Velan Studios/Nintendo)

(Velan Studios/Nintendo) Minecraft Dungeons (Mojang/Double Eleven/Xbox Game Studios)

(Mojang/Double Eleven/Xbox Game Studios) Paper Mario: The Origami King (Intelligent Systems/Nintendo)

BEST SIM/STRATEGY

Crusader Kings 3 (Paradox Development Studio/Paradox)

(Paradox Development Studio/Paradox) Desperados 3 (Mimimi Games/THQN)

(Mimimi Games/THQN) Gears Tactics (Splash Damage/The Coalition/Xbox Game Studios)

(Splash Damage/The Coalition/Xbox Game Studios) Microsoft Flight Simulator (Asobo/Xbox Game Studios)

(Asobo/Xbox Game Studios) XCOM: Chimera Squad (Firaxis/2K)

BEST SPORTS/RACING

Dirt 5 (Codemasters Cheshire/Codemasters)

(Codemasters Cheshire/Codemasters) F1 2020 (Codemasters Birmingham /Codemasters)

(Codemasters Birmingham /Codemasters) FIFA 21 (EA Vancouver/EA Sports)

(EA Vancouver/EA Sports) NBA 2K21 (Visual Concepts/2K)

(Visual Concepts/2K) Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2 (Vicarious Visions/Activision)

BEST MULTIPLAYER

Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo)

(Nintendo) Among Us (InnerSloth)

(InnerSloth) Call of Duty: Warzone (Infinity Ward/Raven/Activision)

(Infinity Ward/Raven/Activision) Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout (Mediatonic/Devolver)

(Mediatonic/Devolver) Valorant (Riot Games)

BEST DEBUT GAME

Carrion (Phobia Game Studio/Devolver)

(Phobia Game Studio/Devolver) Mortal Shell (Cold Symmetry/Playstack)

(Cold Symmetry/Playstack) Raji: An Ancient Epic (Nodding Heads Games)

(Nodding Heads Games) Röki (Polygon Treehouse/CI Games)

(Polygon Treehouse/CI Games) Phasmophobia (Kinetic Games)

CONTENT CREATOR OF THE YEAR

Alanah Pearce

NickMercs

TimtheTatman

Jay Ann Lopez

Valkyrae

BEST ESPORTS GAME

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (Infinity Ward/Raven/Activision)

(Infinity Ward/Raven/Activision) Counter-Strike: Global Offensive (Valve)

(Valve) Fortnite (Epic Games)

(Epic Games) League of Legends (Riot Games)

(Riot Games) Valorant (Riot Games)

BEST ESPORTS ATHLETE

Ian “Crimsix” Porter / Call of Duty

Heo “Showmaker” Su / League of Legends

Kim “Canyon” Geon-bu / League of Legends

Anthony “Shotzzy” Cuevas-Castro / Call of Duty

Matthieu “ZywOo” Herbaut / CS:GO

BEST ESPORTS TEAM

DAMWON Gaming / League of Legends

Dallas Empire / Call of Duty

San Francisco Shock / Overwatch League

League G2 Esports / League of Legends

Team Secret / DOTA2

BEST ESPORTS EVENT

BLAST Premier: Spring E2020 European Finals ( CS:GO )

) Call of Duty League Championship 2020

IEM Katowice 2020 ( CS:GO )

) League of Legends World Championship 2020

World Championship 2020 Overwatch League Grand Finals 2020

BEST ESPORTS HOST

Eefje “Sjokz” Depoortere

Alex “Machine” Richardson

Alex “Goldenboy” Mendez

James “Dash” Patterson

Jorien “Sheever” van der Heijden





