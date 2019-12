Με νέες Navtex συνεχίζει η Τουρκία στο Αιγαίο

TURNHOS N/W : 1435/19 MEDITERRANEAN SEA NAVWARN 1800/19 TRANSMITTED BY UNAUTHORISED STATION, RETRANSMITTED BY ANTALYA NAVTEX STATION FOR MARINERS’ SAFETY. SEARCH AND RESCUE (SAR) EXERCISES, ON 07 DEC 19 FROM 1800Z TO 2100Z IN AREA BOUNDED BY; 36 21.00 N - 028 32.00 E 35 55.00 N - 028 32.00 E 35 55.00 N - 029 14.00 E 36 06.00 N - 029 14.00 E CAUTION ADVISED.

TURNHOS N/W : 1434/19

MEDITERRANEAN SEA

1. UNAUTHORIZED STATION HAS BROADCASTED NAVTEX MESSAGE NUMBER NAVWARN 1800/2019 FALLS WITHIN TURKISH NAVTEX SERVICE AREA AND TURKISH SEARCH AND RESCUE REGION (SRR).

2. ALL SAR EFFORTS/ACTIVITIES/TRAININGS WITHIN THE TURKISH SRR MUST BE COORDINATED WITH RELEVANT TURKISH AUTHORITIES. ANTALYA NAVTEX STATION HAS THE AUTHORITY TO BROADCAST NAVTEX MESSAGES IN THE AREA.