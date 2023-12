Bill Granger: Πέθανε ο “νονός” του αβοκάντο τοστ

FILE - Australian chef and restaurateur Bill Granger, centre, right, with Royal Pastry Chef Kathryn Boyden, centre left. and other Royal Chefs in the kitchens at Buckingham Palace in London as they make pavlova ahead of the reception to be given in advance of the Royal Visit to Australia Thursday Oct. 13, 2011. Granger, the Australian chef, food writer and restaurant owner who brought Aussie-style food to international capitals from London to Seoul, has died. He was 54. Granger’s family said on social media Tuesday, Dec. 26, 2023 that the chef died in a hospital in London on Christmas Day. (Lewis Whyld/Pool Photo via AP, File) AP PHOTO Lewis Whyld