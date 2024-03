Boeing: “Δεκάδες ζητήματα” στην παραγωγή του 737 Max – Νεκρός ο πληροφοριοδότης της FAA

FILE - This photo released by the National Transportation Safety Board shows a gaping hole where the paneled-over door had been at the fuselage plug area of Alaska Airlines Flight 1282, Jan. 7, 2024, in Portland, Ore. A “whistling sound” was heard on a previous flight of the Boeing 737 Max 9 whose door plug blew out during an Alaska Airlines flight on Jan. 5, an attorney representing passengers in a lawsuit against the companies said in new court documents filed Wednesday, Feb. 7. (National Transportation Safety Board via AP, File)