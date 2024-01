Μπόρις Ναντέζντιν: Ο άνθρωπος που θέλει να αμφισβητήσει τον Πούτιν

Boris Nadezhdin, a liberal Russian politician who is seeking to run in the March 17 presidential election, stands in front of boxes with subscription sheets with signatures gathered for him for the upcoming presidential election and brought for submitting to the Russia's Central Election Committee in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2024. Under Russian law, independent candidates must gather at least 100,000 signatures from 40 regions or more in order to get on the ballot. (AP Photo/Dmitry Serebryakov)