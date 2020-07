Έξωση στον Ιταλό "Ροβινσώνα Κρούσο" από το νησί που βρισκόταν για 3 δεκαετίες

View this post on Instagram

Mauro Mondani 79, Spiaggia Rosa, The Isle of Budelli, Sardinia, in Italy's Maddalena archipelago is known for its beautiful landscapes and also its sole resident: the enigmatic 79-year-old Mauro Morandi. In 1989 on a stretch of water between Sardinia and Corsica, with a crippled engine and anchor adrift, Morandi’s catamaran was gripped and carried to the shores of Budelli Island. When he learned that its caretaker was retiring from his post in two days, Morandi—long disenchanted with society—sold the catamaran and took his place. He has lived alone on the island for the past 29 years. We charterd a boat to take us to Budelli island, and we went and met with Mauro Mondani. He was kind enough to sign a book of his photos of the island he has published. He has solar powered wifi and iPad etc.. now although living totally alone he is now fully connected to the outside world. Maddalena Archipelago National Park is comprised of seven islands, and Budelli is considered the most beautiful among them for its Spiaggia Rosa, or Pink Beach. The rose-colored sand derives its unusual hue from microscopic fragments of corals and shells, which have been slowly reduced to powder by the relentless shifting of the waves. In the early nineties, Spiaggia Rosa was dubbed a place of “high natural value” by the Italian government. The beach was closed off to protect its fragile ecosystem, and only certain areas remain accesible to visitors. The island rapidly went from hosting thousands of tourists per day to its single resident Mauro. A fascinating, mysterious and beautiful place. ☺☺ #sardinia #budelli #lamaddalena #spiaggiarosa #mauromorandi #tramonto #beach #archipelago