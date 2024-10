Ισραήλ: Επίθεση ενόπλου στον κεντρικό σταθμό λεωφορείων της Μπερ Σεβά – Δύο νεκροί

Israeli police officers and Zaka rescue and recovery volunteers gather in front of a destroyed bus at the scene of a double-bombing in the southern Israeli city of Beersheba, Tuesday Aug. 31, 2004. Two buses blew up in the southern Israeli city on Tuesday, killing at least 15 people and wounding more than 80, in what appeared to be the first Palestinian suicide bombings inside Israel in six months, rescue officials said. (AP Photo/Brennan Linsley)