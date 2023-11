Greenpeace: 3 + 3 αιτήματα για τη COP28

A drone image shows climate advocates and residents raising their hands painted in black and displaying signs against fossil fuel operations during a climate protest in Batangas City, Batangas province south of Manila, Philippines. Communities and climate advocates are demanding that oil and gas companies 1) acknowledge their disproportionate role in historical carbon emissions and commit to a just transition away from fossil fuels, 2) stop all fossil fuel expansion, and 3) pay up for the economic and non-economic losses and damages caused by climate impacts. GREENPEACE