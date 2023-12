European Super League: Όλοι οι αγώνες θα μεταδίδονται δωρεάν

FILE - In this Tuesday, April 13, 2021 file photo PSG's Kylian Mbappe, right, greets Bayern's Lucas Hernandez at the end of the Champions League, second leg, quarterfinal soccer match between Paris Saint Germain and Bayern Munich at the Parc des Princes stadium, in Paris, France. The new Super League soccer competition in Europe is missing the names of Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain. Last year's Champions League finalists were noted absentees from the elite clubs announced in the league's formation on Sunday. () Francois Mori, File/AP Photo