Γιατροί Χωρίς Σύνορα: "Κέντρο-φυλακή η νέα Κλειστή Ελεγχόμενη Δομή στη Σάμο"

A BRAND-NEW RECEPTION CENTRE, JUST 5KM AWAY FROM VATHY CITY, IS BEING BUILT IN SAMOS ISLAND. LOCATED IN THE MIDDLE OF NOWHERE, IT IS DESIGNED TO HOST UP TO 3,000 PEOPLE, OF WHICH ACCORDING TO THE GREEK MINISTER OF MIGRATION, 2,100 WILL HAVE A CONTROLLED ACCESS AND 900 WILL BE IN DETENTION WAITING TO BE SENT BACK TO TURKEY. PATIENTS AND PEOPLE WHO LIVE IN VATHY RECEPTION CENTER DESCRIBE IT AS AN OPEN-AIR PRISON.