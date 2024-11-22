Ισλανδία: Η έκρηξη του ηφαιστείου μέσα από 10 εντυπωσιακά καρέ

Μια νέα ρωγμή μήκους 3 χιλιομέτρων έχει ανοίξει στη χερσόνησο Ρέικιανες στην Ισλανδία, με τη λάβα να φτάνει στο τουριστικό αξιοθέατο Blue Lagoon δημιουργώντας ένα απόκοσμο σκηνικό.
22 Νοεμβρίου 2024 15:06
Βγαλμένες από δυστοπικές ταινίες φαντασίας είναι οι εικόνες που φτάνουν από την Ισλανδία και κάνουν τα τελευταία 24ωρα τον γύρο του διαδικτύου.
Ηφαίστειο στη χερσόνησο Ρέκιανες, στο νοτιοδυτικό τμήμα της Ισλανδίας, εισήλθε τη νύχτα της Τετάρτης προς Πέμπτη σε φάση εκρηκτικής δραστηριότητας, ένα φαινόμενο που καταγράφεται για έβδομη φορά από τον περασμένο Δεκέμβριο, όπως ανακοίνωσε η ισλανδική μετεωρολογική υπηρεσία, στέλνοντας λάβα προς το Blue Lagoon, ένα από τα σημαντικότερα τουριστικά αξιοθέατα.
Ο χώρος στάθμευσης αυτοκινήτων στο Blue Lagoon κατακλύστηκε από λάβα, μετά την έκρηξη, ενώ στις απόκοσμες εικόνες η λάβα “καταπίνει” τον δρόμο προς τα ιαματικά λουτρά, στο Γκρίνταβικ. Εντολή δόθηκε να εκκενωθούν τα ξενοδοχεία και τα παρακείμενα σπίτια, ωστόσο οι αρχές δήλωσαν ότι δεν υπάρχει απειλή για τα αεροπορικά ταξίδια στην περιοχή.
Πριν από το 2021 η χερσόνησος Ρέικιανες δεν είχε δει ηφαιστειακή δραστηριότητα εδώ και 800 χρόνια, με τους σεισμολόγους να αναφέρουν ότι μία μακροχρόνια αδρανής γραμμή ρήγματος που βρίσκεται κάτω από το τοπίο ξύπνησε ξανά.
Δείτε τις εικόνες:
Machineries working on protective barriers to regulate flow of molten lava after the volcanic eruption that started Wednesday, on the Reykjanes Peninsula in Iceland, Thursday, Nov.21, 2024. (AP Photo/Marco di Marco)
Molten lava flows on the surroundings of the Blue Lagoon, Grindavik, after the volcanic eruption that started Wednesday, on the Reykjanes Peninsula in Iceland, Thursday, Nov.21, 2024. (AP Photo/Marco di Marco)
Molten lava flows in front on the road to the Blue Lagoon, Grindavik, after the volcanic eruption that started Wednesday, on the Reykjanes Peninsula in Iceland, Thursday, Nov.21, 2024. (AP Photo/Marco di Marco)
CORRECTS POSITION OF LAGOON AREA -Panoramic view of the eruption site with the Blue Lagoon area to the right and the active fissure in the far background after the volcanic eruption that started Wednesday, on the Reykjanes Peninsula in Iceland, Thursday, Nov.21, 2024. (AP Photo/Marco di Marco)
A scientist of the University of Iceland observes lava flowing on the road to the Blue Lagoon, Grindavik after the volcanic eruption that started Wednesday, on the Reykjanes Peninsula in Iceland, Thursday, Nov.21, 2024. (AP Photo/Marco di Marco)
Molten lava flows in front on the road to the Blue Lagoon, Grindavik, after the volcanic eruption that started Wednesday, on the Reykjanes Peninsula in Iceland, Thursday, Nov.21, 2024. (AP Photo/Marco di Marco)
Molten lava flows on the road to the Blue Lagoon, Grindavik, after the volcanic eruption that started Wednesday, on the Reykjanes Peninsula in Iceland, Thursday, Nov.21, 2024. (AP Photo/Marco di Marco)
Panoramic view of the eruption site with the Blue Lagoon area to the right and the active fissure in the far background after the volcanic eruption that started Wednesday, on the Reykjanes Peninsula in Iceland, Thursday, Nov.21, 2024. (AP Photo/Marco di Marco)
Molten lava flows on the road to the Blue Lagoon, Grindavik, after the volcanic eruption that started Wednesday, on the Reykjanes Peninsula in Iceland, Thursday, Nov.21, 2024. (AP Photo/Marco di Marco)