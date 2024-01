Ο Τραμπ είχε υποσχεθεί ότι “ποτέ” δεν θα βοηθήσει την Ευρώπη σε περίπτωση επίθεσης

FILE - Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump speaks during a commit to caucus rally, Saturday, Jan. 6, 2024, in Clinton, Iowa. Trump is seizing on his party's frustration with the recent surge of illegal crossings at the southern U.S. border to churn up fears around voter fraud. Ahead of Iowa's caucuses next week, the former Republican president has repeatedly suggested that Democrats are planning to sign unauthorized migrants up to vote in 2024.() 2024 Charlie Neibergall, File/AP Photo